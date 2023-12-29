How AI shook up education this year and took work off healthcare’s hands

#shook #education #year #work #healthcares #hands

Image editing NOS/RadboudumcV.lnr Bregje Cobussen (teacher), Brenda de Vries (photographer) and Colin Jacobs (medical researcher)

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:29

Nando Kasteleijn editor Tech

Nando Kasteleijn editor Tech

It doesn’t happen often that a technology turns entire professions upside down in one year or, on the contrary, shows the potential for the coming years. 2023 was the year when many people started to realize the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

In this article you can read about the experiences and expectations of three people who, each in their own way, had a lot to do with AI this year: a Dutch teacher, a photographer and a medical researcher.

NOSBregje Cobussen, Dutch teacher

‘Students are more likely to learn less rather than more’

The first time Dutch teacher Bregje Cobussen came into contact with ChatGPT during class was when a 4th havo student had to write and present an original opening of a speech. “And he started talking in language I had never heard come out of his mouth before. I said, what does that word mean?” His telling answer: I don’t know.

ChatGPT is now widely used by its students. Bregje Cobussen does not always have insight into it, but often clearly recognizes the difference with a self-made text. “ChatGPT generally produces texts that are written at a level that students cannot handle.”

She sees that it leads to laziness in the classroom. “If they then have to carry out assignments that have little control and that are not graded, they simply quickly go through ChatGPT. The only thing I can do to keep an eye on that is walk around and see what they see on their screen. But when I stand at the back left, I don’t see what’s happening at the front right.”

As a teacher, she adjusts the curriculum slightly during the year. “But of course we didn’t take something like AI into account.” Moreover, the assessment has already been determined. “So I think the coming year will really be about the fact that it’s there and how we can use it to our own advantage.”

It is a matter of finding the balance between the pros and cons, says Cobussen. “So far it has given us a lot of extra work, while the students are still learning less rather than more.”

NOSBrenda de Vries, photographer

‘You no longer have to go to Antarctica for a shoot’

While for a Dutch teacher text is central, for Brenda de Vries it is image. For her, it’s not ChatGPT that turns things upside down, but image generator Midjourney. “For me it was like going back to the dark room. You then place a picture in the chemistry that slowly rises. With Midjourney you get four pictures that also slowly rise.”

De Vries was only introduced to AI-generated images in March, but it has already fundamentally changed her work. She mainly works in the advertising world. “You no longer have to go to Antarctica to do a shoot in Antarctica.” Generative AI essentially enables advanced cut-and-paste work that looks increasingly real.

She emphasizes that this is very different from journalistic or documentary work, where authenticity is important. Because, she says, a lot has already been adjusted in advertising photography and authenticity has not been so important for some time.

In less than a year she has seen the generated image become more and more realistic. “There is now a way to give people very realistic eyebrows, create very realistic lighting or give a realistic texture to their skin.”

RadboudumcColin Jacobs, medical researcher

‘AI can halve the workload in healthcare’

As a medical researcher at Radboudumc in Nijmegen, Colin Jacobs mainly works with predictive AI. In other words, a system that predicts something.

“I look at abnormalities in the lungs and try to estimate the chance that what we see is actually lung cancer or, for example, a scar or something else.” And AI can help in that process.

Jacobs also sees a role for the technology behind tools such as ChatGPT. “This can be used to understand and summarize radiology reports. And we can use that to further develop our systems.”

He works in the radiology department, where AI is now used to analyze breast images. “You can think of it as the second reader, next to the radiologist.” And that appears to work well. “There are several studies that show performance is comparable to that of a radiologist.”

Jacobs refers to a large study in Sweden where one of the two radiologists was replaced by AI. “That study showed that cancer detection was just as good and that the workload was almost halved.” That is his great hope for the future: that AI will reduce costs and reduce the workload in healthcare.