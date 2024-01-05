How Angela Similea’s last husband was chosen dust of fortune

The former deputy Victor Surdu left behind not only the pain of Angela Similea, but also many debts that are difficult to manage. This is how the lady of Romanian music was forced to go to extreme measures.

Angela Similea, one of the most loved artists in Romania, has lived a nightmare in recent years. The death of her last husband, Victor Surdu, was a terrible blow. The two had considerable wealth. A mansion with 16 rooms in Belciugatele, apartments in Bucharest, land in Iasi.

It’s just that the former deputy contracted a loan in 2007. Then he got sick and could no longer pay the installments of the 600,000 euros he had taken. In 2011 he died and left Angela Similea with the debts. The artist did not know how to manage the situation. Now he had no less than 6 million euros to give to the bank.

As a result, he tried to pay off his debts and put the Belciugatele mansion up for sale. It’s just that no one rushed to give hundreds of thousands of euros for a house that is difficult to maintain.

Angela Similea, forced to sell her parents’ house

So the artist finally sold her apartment to her parents in Bucharest. However, the amount was not enough. The bank foreclosed everything it could to recover its debts. In the end, the artist ended up living in the apartment of some friends in Bucharest.

Now, he spends more time in America with his son with his second husband, the guitarist Sorin Movileanu. The boy went to America more than 20 years ago and is employed by an IT firm. When he decided to move abroad his mother suffered a shock. She got so upset because she can no longer be near him, that on the way to Romania, the artist turned completely white.

At the moment, Angela Similea rarely comes to the country to participate in events. The rest is in America, where she also has two grandchildren that her son gave her.

