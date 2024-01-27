How are MacBooks sold in the Czech Republic? 8 GB of RAM is really enough for almost everyone – Živě.cz

#MacBooks #sold #Czech #Republic #RAM #Živě.cz

On Živa, we have been criticizing for a long time that Apple still saves on memory even in more expensive computers, so for example the new MacBook Pro for fifty thousand has only 8 GB of RAM. The most loyal fans say that’s enough. And Apple says 8GB on a Mac is like 16GB on a Windows PC.

Now we will not stir up the debate about what is enough and what is not enough. But we looked at the sales statistics of the traditionally best-selling Apple computer – the MacBook Air. Although Apple does not publish the exact numbers, the Czech Alza does. The largest e-shop with thousands of sold items already has a certain telling value for our generalization.

As of last Thursday, when we collected the numbers, Alza had sold 5160+ MacBook Air 13 with the M2 chip (we only focused on this series). Exactly 4,600 pieces, i.e. 89% of them, had the basic 8 GB of memory. Variant with 16 GB was sold 520 and with 24 GB only 40 pieces.

Sales by RAM

Order of RAM Sales 1. 8 GB 4600 pcs 2. 16 GB 520 pcs 3. 24 GB 40 pcs

Eighty percent of people then had enough of a basic SSD, but 16% of them also took 512GB of storage. Sales of 1- and 2TB versions are not worth talking about.

Sales by SSD

Order of SSD Sales 1. 256 GB 4160 pcs 2. 512 GB 840 pcs 3. 1000 GB 150 pcs 4. 2000 GB 10 pcs

In addition, the Airy is also available with two variants of the M2 chip, the standard one has a GPU with 8 cores, the more powerful one has ten-core graphics and a stronger 35W dual-port charger is included in the package (the standard one has a 30W single-port). In addition, the higher version starts with a 512GB SSD. Less than 14% of the ten-core model was sold. And everyone took the one with a capacity of 8/512 GB.

Sales by GPU

Order of GPU Sales 1. 8 cores 4350 pcs 2. 10 cores 710 pcs

What I honestly didn’t expect, but the numbers are so clear, is the popularity of the different colors. The Airs come in four designs, and half of the people went for dark ink, and a quarter went for space gray. The darker ones simply draw more, and it is not surprising that the new MacBook Pros have a black variant like the premium one.

Dark ink is also the most represented in Alza’s offer (13 configurations) and in several cases it was sold for more than an otherwise equally equipped MacBook in a different shade. The inexorable law of the market applies here. The higher the interest, the higher the price.

Sales by color

Order of SSD Sales 1. dark ink 2460 pcs 2. space gray 1370 pcs 3. silver 690 pcs 4. star white 640 pcs

Total sales of the MacBook Air 13 M2

MacBook Air RAM SSD Color Sale Price Apple M2 8C GPU 8 GB 256 GB silver CZK 28,990 500 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 8 GB 256 GB space gray CZK 28,990 1000 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 8 GB 256 GB star white CZK 28,990 500 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 8 GB 256 GB dark ink CZK 29,990 2000 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 8 GB 512 GB star white CZK 42,990 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 256 GB space gray CZK 37,990 100 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 256 GB star white CZK 42,990 10 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 256 GB dark ink CZK 42,990 50 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 512 GB space gray CZK 49,590 50 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 512 GB star white CZK 49,590 10 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 512 GB dark ink CZK 49,590 100 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB silver CZK 55,590 10 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB space gray CZK 55,590 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB star white CZK 55,590 10 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB dark ink CZK 55,590 10 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB silver CZK 67,590 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB space gray CZK 67,590 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB star white CZK 67,590 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB dark ink CZK 67,590 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 24 GB 512 GB dark ink 52 CZK 990 0 pcs Apple M2 8C GPU 24 GB 512 GB space gray CZK 52,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 8 GB 512 GB star white CZK 36,990 100 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 8 GB 512 GB dark ink CZK 36,990 200 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 8 GB 512 GB space gray CZK 36,990 200 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 8 GB 512 GB silver CZK 37,990 100 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 512 GB silver CZK 46,690 50 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 512 GB dark ink CZK 50,990 20 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 512 GB star white CZK 51,990 10 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB silver CZK 51,990 20 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB space gray CZK 51,990 20 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB star white CZK 51,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 1000 GB dark ink CZK 51,990 50 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB silver CZK 69,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB space gray CZK 69,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB star white CZK 69,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 16 GB 2000 GB dark ink CZK 69,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 512 GB dark ink CZK 52,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 1000 GB silver CZK 63,990 10 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 1000 GB space gray CZK 63,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 1000 GB star white CZK 63,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 1000 GB dark ink CZK 63,990 20 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 2000 GB space gray CZK 74,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 2000 GB star white CZK 75,990 0 pcs Apple M2 10C GPU 24 GB 2000 GB dark ink CZK 76,590 10 pcs

The most popular MacBooks

