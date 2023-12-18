How Asparagus Helps You Lose Weight and Lose Weight Quickly

Many people dream of losing weight and achieving the “perfect body” they dream of. However, few are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve this goal. Among the changes that need to be made, the most important is nutritional re-education. This is where many simply give up.

According to nutritionist Denise Doi, there is a vegetable capable of helping you achieve your ideal weight in a healthy way: asparagus. Despite not being so popular on Brazilian tables, this input contains several nutrients that are extremely beneficial for human health.

Using asparagus responsibly

“It contains iron, folic acid, vitamin C and B complex, which play crucial roles in increasing immunity, production of red blood cells and energy metabolism”, guarantees the professional.

With these words, the expert claims that asparagus is a food very rich in minerals and vitamins, essential for the proper functioning of the body. She also highlights another important advantage: the diuretic capacity of the vegetable, which helps to normalize blood pressure.

“Effectively eliminating excess fluid from the body helps reduce pressure on the cardiovascular system, thus contributing to the prevention of heart disease. Furthermore, the reduction in swelling provided by asparagus can result in a feeling of general well-being”, adds Denise.

Finally, the nutritionist states that including asparagus in a balanced and diverse diet can reduce inflammation in the body. This is due to the fact that asparagus is full of anti-inflammatory compounds, which play an important role in preventing autoimmune pathologies and cancer.

“Its richness in fiber helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing hunger and avoiding insulin spikes that can lead to fat storage. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory properties of asparagus contribute to the balance of neurotransmitters. Reducing anxiety, binge eating and cravings for sweets and pasta, making it easier to follow any weight loss strategy”, concludes Denise Doi.

