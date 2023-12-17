How bad is the new Covid variant JN.1 – and how worried should we be before Christmas? – Wel.nl

#bad #Covid #variant #JN.1 #worried #Christmas #Wel.nl

On the eve of Christmas, corona rears its head again. Many people become infected, and hundreds have already ended up in the hospital. A new variant seems to play a major role, writes The Times. That variant is the JN.1.

JN.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant. It was first discovered in September 2023 in Japan, and has since been found in more than 12 countries, including the Netherlands.

JN.1 has already been spotted in the Netherlands. The RIVM confirmed on December 13 that a case of JN.1 has been diagnosed in the Netherlands. The case concerns a man from Amsterdam who recently returned from Japan.

The man has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is in quarantine at home. The RIVM is investigating the case to learn more about the spread of JN.1 in the Netherlands.

JN.1 has a number of mutations in its spike protein, the part of the virus that attaches to human cells. These mutations can make it easier for the virus to spread and for people’s immune systems to evade it.

Based on available data, JN.1 appears to be more contagious than Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant, which is currently dominant in the United States. JN.1 is also better able to infect people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 or who have been vaccinated.

The severity of the disease caused by JN.1 is not yet well known. There is no evidence that the virus causes more severe disease than other subvariants of Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet declared JN.1 a variant of concern. However, the WHO is closely monitoring the variant.

The following measures can help prevent the spread of JN.1:

Vaccinate and boost

Wear face masks

Keep physical distance

Wash hands thoroughly

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and get tested.

Bron(nen): The Times