How Belgium takes care of the money of its citizens, and Bulgaria – of the banks

Bulgarian households keep in the banks near here BGN 78 billionand the companies – even more so BGN 42 billion It is a mountain of money. The ones in question BGN 120 billion represents approx 65% of GDP, according to the data of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) as of November 30, 2023.

Last year, those piles of savings delivered for depositors almost zero return. And at the moment, the websites of major banks in our country still have the links to suspended time deposits, and those where the product does exist, it is stated that the applicable interest rate in most cases is 0.00%. According to official BNB data, deposits in banks increased on an annual basis between 0.07% and 0.16% (in BGN) for households from January to November 2023, and between 0.28% and 1.43% – for companies.

Against this background, with a few usual operations, banks that have headquarters in the euro area could receive against the attracted resource between 2% and 4%, if they deposit the money in the European Central Bank. Or about 5% interest if they had bought Bulgarian government securities at the two major international auctions that the Bulgarian government held in 2023.

Thus, with almost no effort and risk, commercial banks and other financial intermediaries they earn hundreds of millions in Bulgaria at the expense of the real savers – citizens and companies holding tens of billions in banks at almost zero interest.

Imbalance

The absurd situation has been the subject of discussions in the financial circles for a whole year, because probably there is no economist who considers it normal in the current situation that interest rates on housing loans in BGN in our country are at the level of 2.6-2.8% compared to 4.8% in Germany and 7-8 % in USA. In addition, it turns out that households in Bulgaria are financed at half the interest rate when they buy a home than the rate at which the state borrows.

As a result of this severe imbalance, as of November 30, the profit of the banking system in our country reached BGN 3.3 billion – a historical record, which also includes a 75% increase in the positive financial result compared to last year. And this growth is due not so much to fees and commissions, as most users think, but predominantly precisely to the huge jump in interest income.

In other words, the banks in our country accumulate excess profits at the expense of depositors and refuse to transfer the global trend of raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy in our country. Although it took several countermeasures, the Bulgarian National Bank proved unable to respond effectively enough to the absurd situation – both because of the restrictions of the currency board and because of the lack of sufficient will to implement the change in the course of monetary policy in the Eurozone with more great rigor in our country too.

There is a solution

In search of a way out of the situation, more and more players in the financial market, but also experts, are advocating a tried and tested idea – to open the market of Bulgarian government securities (that is, of government debt) to ordinary citizens as well with smaller savings – for example BGN 1,000, BGN 5,000, BGN 10,000, etc. Thus, the government can create a real investment alternative for the thousands of savers, to incentivize banks to normalize interest rates on deposits, to take debt at a lower cost and keep the profit from it with its own citizens instead of sending it abroad.

The topic was most consistently raised at various financial forums by the representatives of The Bulgarian Stock Exchange, but also by the managers of famous investment intermediaries – for example, Kamen Kolchev from “Elana”.

In Bulgaria, government securities for citizens were sold at the end of the 1990s, and after that The Ministry of Finance does not want to open the topic, what is the policy at the moment. As a result, currently small investors are practically thrown out of the market of the practically risk-free investment alternative because of the high threshold of the investment that needs to be made – minimum 100,000 BGN or EUR, and the high commissions of intermediaries. Mediapool never received a response from Asen Vasilev’s department regarding his position on the subject.

How the Eurozone reacted

The glaring injustice of zero interest rates on deposits and huge bank profits turns out to be a theme for eurozone, therefore, many European countries decided to respond to the problem not only for economic reasons, but also for political reasons.

Belgium for example, caused a sensation in the late summer of 2023 by collecting record numbers 21.9 billion euros in a government debt (Government Debt) campaign aimed at small savers. Its purpose was to compete with the paltry bank interest rates on deposits.

“The sale, which started on August 24, aimed to prove pressure on banks to raise interest rates on deposits. This marks the biggest draw in household financing in Belgium’s history and is likely the largest retail bond sale in Europe, the country’s state debt agency said.” commented at the beginning of September. The publication recalled that European banks, which have been awash with cash because of the ECB’s loose policy, resisted raising interest rates on savings, while market interest rates jumped as central banks embarked on a course to fight inflation. All this prompted households to withdraw their money, seeking better returns, rather than saving.

The one-year Belgian bonds had a coupon of 3.3%, which is well above the yield on bank savings. “Financial Times” commented that the demand for the Belgian papers exceeded 4 times the initial volume pledged by the government, and the yield achieved has saved 152 million euros of government interest spending over the next decade.

The scale of demand for securities is “a clear signal to the banks”, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem told after the successful issue, adding that he never expected the sale to prove so popular. “Savers are signaling to their banks to say: we expect a higher return than what you’re currently offering on your savings accounts. We want at least the same respect you have for your shareholders,” he said.

Earlier in the year Italy recruited according to a similar scheme 18 billion euros from depositors, as the country has a long-standing policy of selling government debt at retail. Other EU countries also followed the trend. Portugal increased the amount of debt sold to retail investors by €11bn in the year to July, a Greece opened a bond auction directly to citizens last week for the first time since 2021, raising €187 million.

In addition to higher yields than most major banks, governments also offer tax incentives for citizens who buy their debt. Italian and Belgian government bonds are taxed at about half the rate of other savings and investment products. The bonds of Greece were issued tax-free.

Just before Christmas the Romanian government issued bonds for close 500 million euros at the 14th auction of the “Fidelis” program for small investors, realized in the last four years through the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The total amount that Romanian citizens invested in government debt under the program for the whole of 2023 is 1.9 billion euros.

Authoritative economists are “in favor” of opening the DCC market

“The idea is very timely because what is seen in other countries is that such instruments are generating a lot of interest at the moment. The reason is that interest rates on bank deposits are very low, practically non-existent, while interest rates on government securities are quite solid “, commented to Mediapool Georgi Angelov, senior economist at “Open Society”.

“A few months ago in Belgium they opened such a program and about 600,000 people signed up, and the bonds attracted 22 billion euros of interest. This is also a competition banks to think about raising interest rates on deposits. Romania constantly makes such emissions. They started 2-3 years ago and so far they have 5 billion euros that they have issued to depositors.” the economist also said.

According to him, at the moment Bulgarian citizens do not really have access to investments in government bonds, because when a Bulgarian bond is issued on foreign markets, a minimum of 100,000 euros must be invested. “Also, the market is not liquid, that is, if you buy, then you cannot sell, because there are almost no transactions with these bonds. In Romania, in addition to the state issuing these bonds, it also agrees to issue them back when you want.” explained the economist.

According to him, if it is decided to open the market for citizens in our country, the state should think carefully about the maturity, i.e. whether there should be shorter-term papers, what the denomination should be, i.e. not 100,000 BGN or EUR , and to figure out how to work – best through an electronic system and through the mails. “But someone in the state has to deal with this issue. It’s much easier to call the dealer in Luxembourg to issue bonds, which is almost overnight and you don’t need all that organization, but the thing is, if you’re going to issue bonds at a high rate like 4-5 %, why not give it to your own citizens and not to foreigners. This remains an income in Bulgaria and supports the local economy and local citizens.” commented Angelov.

Opening the government securities market to small investors would be non-standard, quasi-monetary instrument, which is rarely used in countries with developed financial markets, but may prove useful in the current situation, he believes Lachezar Bogdanov from the “Institute for Market Economy”.

“Our financial intermediation is clearly not functioning well enough, because it collects deposits at 0% interest, and buys government securities at 4%, and none of this goes to the citizen. The bank collects 100% of the yield, and the depositor – 0%. There is obviously some imbalance in our banking system in this situation.” commented Bogdanov.

According to him, the European Central Bank has written in several reports that it expects commercial banks to start giving interest on deposits.

“Banks in our country do not want to give small clients access to the bond market, which for me is a sign that the market in our country does not function flexibly. I don’t know if it is a bank cartel or just the big ones just don’t care and are in a strong position, this needs to be researched, but in the US, when such a differential appeared between interest rates on deposits and government and corporate bonds, immediately the funds began to offer super favorable conditions and practically bankrupted some banks. The problem is that we don’t have the alternative – neither the banks nor the other intermediaries provide an alternative that is accessible to the average citizen. Because it is difficult, expensive, unpopular, undeveloped, in such a situation, in my opinion, it is justified for the tax to enter the market, although it is a non-standard solution”. added Bogdanov.

According to him, the purpose of monetary policy is, on the one hand, to make credit more difficult, but also to make saving more profitable for people, so that they do not spend their money. “If half of that function of monetary policy isn’t working, then something is broken,” added the expert.

Unfortunately, the Bulgarian government has never been interested in developing instruments for investing the savings of the population, commented a third economist, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to him, in contrast to Bulgaria, governments in developed Western societies are more responsive to the problems of the population and protect his interests. Therefore, they create financial products to stimulate the population to save. Such programs exist in Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Romania, Greece, etc.

The economist also believes that if the government decides to make a similar program in our country, it should be without intermediaries, because this would significantly raise transaction costs and make the investment unprofitable for people. Abroad, commissions are 0.15%. But if a 1% or 1.5% commission is put in Bulgaria at a 3.2% yield, for example, people will not have much interest in investing, the expert added.

According to him, the state must understand that it must create opportunities for its population to invest their savings through the development of the financial market, and this is precisely the role of the government, the Financial Supervision Commission and the BNB.