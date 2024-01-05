How brave! Home run by Wilson Ramos eliminates Leones in the Universitario (Finished)

#brave #Home #run #Wilson #Ramos #eliminates #Leones #Universitario #Finished

The University stadium is a witness to the commitment that no one wants to miss this day. And Leones del Caracas and Bravos de Margarita face each other with only one thing in mind: achieve the second victory of the Round Robin to remain undefeated.

The long-haired team had to come from behind to win their first victory last Tuesday against the Tigres de Aragua, and it was all thanks to a home run in the bottom of the ninth by Gabriel Noriega.

Although the next day they completed their rest day, the turn to face the Bengalis went to the island team, who also debuted in these instances with a well-deserved victory in which they displayed all their offensive power.

With this in mind, the sides led by managers José Alguacil and José Moreno will do everything possible to keep that good streak active. For tonight the openers will be Osmer Morales (7-0 | 2.26 EFE) y Lázaro Blanco (0-0 | 2.70 EFE).

Game incidents

Inning 1 (upper part): Harold Castro flies out to right fielder. José Rondón hits a hard line out to second base. Aldrem Corredor hits a ground ball out to first base.

Lions 0 – Braves 0

Inning 1 (lower part): Tomo Otosaka singles with a strong ground ball to the right fielder. Alí Castillo hits a ground ball and hits a force out. David Rodríguez walks. Wilson Ramos hits a ground ball into a double play.

Lions 0 – Braves 0

Inning 2 (upper part): Balbino Fuenmayor flies out to left fielder. Freddy Fermín hits a ground ball hard to the pitcher. César Hernández walks. Wilfredo Tovar hits a ground ball out to second base.

Lions 0 – Braves 0

Inning 2 (lower part): Carlos Pérez hits a line drive home run to left field. Ramón Flores flies out to left fielder. Breyvic Valera hits a hard ground ball to the pitcher. Édgar Durán singles with a fly ball to the right fielder. José Martínez singles with a ground ball to center fielder. Tomo Otosaka flies out to center fielder.

Lions 0 – Braves 1

Inning 3 (upper part): Oswaldo Arcia walks. Gabriel Noriega hits ground ball hits for force out. Harold Castro flies out to right fielder. José Rondón singles with a ground ball to left fielder. Aldrem Corredor strikes out swinging.

Lions 0 – Braves 1

Inning 3 (lower part): Ali Castillo batted from out to second base. David Rodríguez batted from out to second base. Wilson Ramos beats the line from out to the launcher.

Lions 0 – Braves 1

Inning 4 (upper part): Balbino Fuenmayor strikes out swinging. Freddy Fermín singles with a fly ball to right fielder. César Hernández hits a double with a strong line drive to the right fielder. Wilfredo Tovar flies out to third base. Oswaldo Arcia walks. Wild pitch from the pitcher, Pereda scores. Gabriel Noriega strikes out swinging.

Lions 1 – Braves 1

Inning 4 (lower part): Carlos Pérez batted from out to second base. Ramón Flores batted from out to second base. Breyvic Valera rolled out to second base.

Lions 1 – Braves 1

Inning 5 (upper part): Harold Castro hits a ground ball from out to first base. José Rondón hits a home run with a fly ball to center field. Aldrem Corredor hits a line drive single to center fielder. Balbino Fuenmayor hits a ground ball for a double play.

Lions 2 – Braves 1

Inning 5 (lower part): Édgar Durán hits a single with a line drive to the right fielder. José Martínez out on a sacrifice bunt, Durán to second. Tomo Otosaka hits a ground ball out to first base. Alí Castillo singles with a ground ball to the left fielder, Durán scores. Norwith Gudiño replaces Lázaro Blanco. David Rodríguez flies out to right fielder.

Lions 2 – Braves 2

Inning 6 (upper part): Luis Pacheco replaces Osmer Morales. Jhonny Pereda hits a ground ball hard to the pitcher. César Hernández walks. Wilfredo Tovar flies out to right fielder. Dedgar Jiménez replaces Luis Pacheco. Oswaldo Arcia strikes out swinging.

Lions 2 – Braves 2

Inning 6 (lower part): RJ Alaniz replaces Norwith Gudiño. Wilson Ramos hits a hard grounder to shortstop. Carlos Pérez strikes out swinging. Ramón Flores walks. Ramon Flores steals second base. Breyvic Valera singles on a ground ball to right fielder, Flores scores. Édgar Durán strikes out swinging.

Lions 2 – Braves 3

Inning 7 (upper part): Yaramil Hiraldo replaces Dedgar Jiménez. Gabriel Noriega singles on a ground ball to left fielder. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. José Rondón hits ground ball hits for force out. Aldrem Corredor flies out to left fielder.

Lions 2 – Braves 3

Inning 7 (lower part): Miguel Socolovich replaces RJ Alaniz. José Martínez hits a ground ball from out to third base. Tomo Otosaka flies out to left fielder. Alí Castillo strikes out swinging.

Lions 2 – Braves 3

Inning 8 (upper part): José Mesa Jr. replaces Yaramil Hiraldo. Balbino Fuenmayor flies out to center fielder. Jhonny Pereda flies out to left fielder. César Hernández walks. Wilfredo Tovar hits a line drive double to left fielder, Hernández scores. Oswaldo Arcia hits a ground ball out to second base.

Lions 3 – Braves 3

Inning 8 (lower part): José Mujica replaces Miguel Socolovich. David Rodríguez flies out to center fielder. Wilson Ramos hits a home run with a fly ball between left and center fields. Carlos Pérez flies out to second base. Ramón Flores flies out to center fielder.

Lions 3 – Braves 4

Inning 9 (upper part): Carlos Navas replaces José Mesa Jr. Gabriel Noriega hits a ground ball out to second base. Harold Castro flies out to center fielder. José Rondón hits a hard line out to shortstop.

Lions 3 – Braves 4