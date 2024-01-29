How Britney Spears fans want to thwart Justin Timberlake’s single | Backbiting

#Britney #Spears #fans #thwart #Justin #Timberlakes #single #Backbiting

Jan 29, 2024 at 9:19 PM

Britney Spears fans still seem to be angry with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. The singer released his new single last week Selfish out. Since then the Britney Army flocking her 2011 song of the same title.

Spears fans are trying to get in Timberlake’s way by streaming and downloading her 2011 song of the same name in order to push Timberlake lower in the charts. And she succeeds quite well. A day after the release of Timberlake’s new song, Spears’ Selfish even at number one on the American iTunes charts.

The action arose after a fan on Twitter joked that Spears Selfish would release on January 25, the date that Timberlakes Selfish actually appeared. Many fans went along with this and spread the word on Twitter that Spears would release brand new music. “I still can’t believe it got blown up so much and we’re now seeing the results in the charts,” one of them told Entertainment Weekly.

Four days after its release, the fan action is still reflected in the charts. Spears’ thirteen-year-old song is at number six in the iTunes chart, although Timberlake has now overtaken her with fourth place. On Spotify, neither Spears nor Timberlake appear in the charts with the most listened to songs of the moment.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

Spears himself is ‘in love’ with Timberlake’s new single

Spears herself does not interfere at all with the actions of her fans. She wrote on Instagram on Monday that she wanted to apologize for some things she wrote in her book. “If I hurt anyone I care about, I’m sorry. I also want to say I’m in love with the new song Selfish by Justin Timberlake. It’s so good.”

Although Spears leaves the past behind her, her fans seem to want to take revenge on the singer with this playful action. A few months ago, Timberlake was still seen in a negative light among Spears’ fans. In her biography The Woman in Me she gave revealing details about their relationship. For example, she wrote that she felt betrayed by the video clip of Cry Me A River (in which the singer refers to the end of their relationship) and was ashamed of the way she was blamed for their breakup. Also told the Toxicsinger that she had an abortion because Timberlake wanted it.

Three years ago, Timberlake offered in response to the documentary Framing Britney Spears apologized to Spears for the “flawed music industry”. He said on Instagram that he benefited from a system that condones misrecognition and racism and therefore fell short.

Their relationship was also discussed in the much-discussed documentary about how the media dealt with Spears in the early years. For example, the interview the singer gave to Diane Sawyer was framed in such a way that it seemed as if she was the reason for the breakup. Clips of Timberlake were also shown in which he answered questions from journalists about whether he and Spears had already slept.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

‘Best work I have ever made’

Selfish is the first song from Timberlake’s new album Everything I Thought It Was, which comes out March 15. The singer has also announced a new world tour, which kicks off in Canada on April 29.

“I worked on this album for a long time. I ended up with 100 songs. Then I had to cut it back to 18 songs. That was quite a task,” Timberlake tells Apple Music. “This is the best work I’ve ever done.”

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings