How can a family survive in Romania

A family with two children needs almost 10,000 lei per month.

A family in Romania needs at least 2,000 euros to survive

The minimum consumption basket in Romania far exceeds the income of the majority of Romanians after the increase in food prices, but also in energy and heat bills.

The minimum net salary is only 2,000 lei, and the average net salary does not reach 4,600 lei.

Under these conditions, Romanians face ever-increasing expenses and prices, which affect their standard of living.

The government announces an increase in the minimum wage

The government announced that it will increase the minimum wage for the economy to 3,700 gross lei in the summer.

According to recent data, a family consisting of two adults and two children needs almost 10,000 lei per month, according to Realitatea.

Spending must cover the minimum consumption basket, which includes spending on food, clothing, housing, health, education, transportation and recreation.

Food prices reached a record level in 2022. Top price increases in Romania

Food commodity prices reached a record high in 2022. The price increases are evident in all countries of the world. And in Romania some basic foods tend to become luxury products. The increase in food prices in 2022, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, brought the index calculated by the Food Agency of the United Nations (FAO) to a historic level, reports .

The index tracks the international prices of the most traded goods. It averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021. This is the highest level since records began in 1990, according to FAO.

The index had already increased by 28% in 2021, compared to the previous year, as a result of the return of the world economy after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, the price of cereals, dairy, vegetable oils and sugar reached the highest level of the last ten years.

School supplies, more expensive

Parents fear rising prices (57%), while more than half (54%) expect the economy to slow down in the next six months, and 33% say their financial situation has worsened compared to last year, according to the Deloitte back-to-school 2022 study.

The Deloitte back-to-school 2022 study, now in its 15th edition, is based on a survey of 1,200 parents in the United States with school children. Despite this, 64% of participants suspect retailers of artificially increasing prices, thus taking advantage of the inflationary climate, but 77% say they will choose another brand if their favorite products will have too high prices, 63% expect stocks to run out during the season of school shopping due to difficulties in supply chains.