How Can Arab Countries Stop the War in Gaza?

#Arab #Countries #Stop #War #Gaza

Jakarta

Syahdan, at an emergency meeting of Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2023, a number of countries such as Algeria and Lebanon proposed an oil embargo to pressure Israel and the United States to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

The proposal reflects the oil embargo between 1973 and 1974 which was initiated in response to the Yom Kippur War. As a result, world oil prices soared by 300 percent and triggered global inflation. However, this action succeeded in forcing US intervention which pressured Egypt and Israel to negotiate peace.

But the proposed oil embargo was rejected by Saudi Arabia and other countries. “They are trying to balance conflicting interests,” said Khaled Elgindy of the think tank, Middle East Institute, in Washington DC

“On the one hand, they want to demonstrate to citizens at home how angry the government is with Israel and the US, and that they still fully support Palestine. But on the other hand, they don’t want to damage diplomatic relations, especially with the US, which could potentially increase escalation in the region and shake up its own power.”

An oil embargo would bring Arab countries “toward direct confrontation against the US and other Western countries,” he concluded.

Desperate to act

However, pressure is mounting for governments in the Arabian Peninsula to act immediately. According to Hamas, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 25,000 people. The UN has also warned of famine if Israel does not lift the blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid.

Also Read:  PSG about to leave the Parc des Princes?

According to Elgindy, the most realistic option for Arab countries is to expel the Israeli ambassador or force the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without Israel’s permission, as well as preventing the US from sending weapons through its military bases in Arab countries.

“It is striking that not a single Arab country has formally joined South Africa in the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice,” he said. According to him, this move “will upset the US and complicate the situation for Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel,” he said.

Analyst: No Arab unity

Abdel Ghafar, director of Foreign Relations and Peace at the Middle East Council for Global Issues in Qatar, dismissed the possibility that the war in Gaza would unite Arab countries.

“Each country has its own foreign relations calculations. Even the Gulf countries are divided on a number of these issues,” he said. “This has always been a weakness for the coordinated foreign policy of Arab countries.”

He believes that war will not force Arab countries to cut ties with Israel. Because “the diplomatic normalization agreement is closely linked to security collaboration and economic incentives from the US,” he added.

Currently, Arab countries promise peace through the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi in exchange for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and a permanent solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Lasting peace in the region can only be achieved “through a credible and irreversible process towards a Palestinian state,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, told US television station CNN, Sunday (28/1), “We very ready, not only Saudi Arabia, but other Arab countries, to start negotiations.”

Also Read:  Bahia Mail | Doctor pays R$ 700,000 at auction to spend a day with Virginia

If Israel is not willing, then the offer will be withdrawn, said bin Farhan. According to Dina Esfandiary, a top advisor at the International Crisis Group think tank, Arab states “know Israel probably won’t agree to the creation of a Palestinian state without enormous pressure on them.”

rzn/hp

width=”1″ height=”1″ />

Watch the video ‘Israel attacks refugee camp in Gaza, at least 10 people die’:

(ita/ita)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The broken destiny of Marouane, Moroccan crushed in a Franco-Spanish tunnel
The broken destiny of Marouane, Moroccan crushed in a Franco-Spanish tunnel
Posted on
Why rapper Nicki Minaj is at odds with her colleague Megan Thee Stallion | Backbiting
Why rapper Nicki Minaj is at odds with her colleague Megan Thee Stallion | Backbiting
Posted on
Schumacher and Hamilton: What makes each seven-time champion special?
Schumacher and Hamilton: What makes each seven-time champion special?
Posted on
11 benefits of tangerine peel that you have never heard of have been revealed. You will regret throwing it away for years.
11 benefits of tangerine peel that you have never heard of have been revealed. You will regret throwing it away for years.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News