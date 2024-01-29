How Can Arab Countries Stop the War in Gaza?

#Arab #Countries #Stop #War #Gaza

Jakarta –

Syahdan, at an emergency meeting of Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2023, a number of countries such as Algeria and Lebanon proposed an oil embargo to pressure Israel and the United States to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

The proposal reflects the oil embargo between 1973 and 1974 which was initiated in response to the Yom Kippur War. As a result, world oil prices soared by 300 percent and triggered global inflation. However, this action succeeded in forcing US intervention which pressured Egypt and Israel to negotiate peace.

But the proposed oil embargo was rejected by Saudi Arabia and other countries. “They are trying to balance conflicting interests,” said Khaled Elgindy of the think tank, Middle East Institute, in Washington DC

“On the one hand, they want to demonstrate to citizens at home how angry the government is with Israel and the US, and that they still fully support Palestine. But on the other hand, they don’t want to damage diplomatic relations, especially with the US, which could potentially increase escalation in the region and shake up its own power.”

An oil embargo would bring Arab countries “toward direct confrontation against the US and other Western countries,” he concluded.

Desperate to act

However, pressure is mounting for governments in the Arabian Peninsula to act immediately. According to Hamas, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 25,000 people. The UN has also warned of famine if Israel does not lift the blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid.

According to Elgindy, the most realistic option for Arab countries is to expel the Israeli ambassador or force the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without Israel’s permission, as well as preventing the US from sending weapons through its military bases in Arab countries.

“It is striking that not a single Arab country has formally joined South Africa in the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice,” he said. According to him, this move “will upset the US and complicate the situation for Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel,” he said.

Analyst: No Arab unity

Abdel Ghafar, director of Foreign Relations and Peace at the Middle East Council for Global Issues in Qatar, dismissed the possibility that the war in Gaza would unite Arab countries.

“Each country has its own foreign relations calculations. Even the Gulf countries are divided on a number of these issues,” he said. “This has always been a weakness for the coordinated foreign policy of Arab countries.”

He believes that war will not force Arab countries to cut ties with Israel. Because “the diplomatic normalization agreement is closely linked to security collaboration and economic incentives from the US,” he added.

Currently, Arab countries promise peace through the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi in exchange for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and a permanent solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Lasting peace in the region can only be achieved “through a credible and irreversible process towards a Palestinian state,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, told US television station CNN, Sunday (28/1), “We very ready, not only Saudi Arabia, but other Arab countries, to start negotiations.”

If Israel is not willing, then the offer will be withdrawn, said bin Farhan. According to Dina Esfandiary, a top advisor at the International Crisis Group think tank, Arab states “know Israel probably won’t agree to the creation of a Palestinian state without enormous pressure on them.”

rzn/hp

width=”1″ height=”1″ />

Watch the video ‘Israel attacks refugee camp in Gaza, at least 10 people die’:



(ita/ita)