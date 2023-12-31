How can you make a successful business in an old house without demolishing it and building a block? The case of Casa Mița Biciclista

#successful #business #house #demolishing #building #block #case #Casa #Mița #Biciclista

If you have an old house, with history behind it and a superb architecture, you can make a successful business even without demolishing it and building a block instead, as a good part of real estate developers in Bucharest see. Casa Mița Biciclista was restored and opened to the public last year, becoming a creative establishment. At all organized events – from balls to exhibitions – tickets were sold out immediately, and in December, the Christmas decoration provided by the owners attracts hundreds of thousands of people, which shows an extraordinary appetite for such things. How do you make a successful business out of an old house? I spoke with Edmond Niculuscă, who together with his team is in charge of organizing the events at the Mița Biclista house.

Casa Mita Bicyclist Photo: Hotnews / Catiușa Ivanov

How did the owners make the decision to restore this house and how much did the work cost?

We entered the house after it was renovated. I think the works started in 2013, from what we know from the papers, when the mayor Sorin Oprescu signed a first construction permit. The house belonged to the Romanian state until the beginning of 2000, it was recovered by the rightful owners, descendants of the Mihăescu family, but it was abandoned, no one lived there anymore.

Casa Mița Bicilista before the restaurant

Casa Mița Bicilista after the restoration

After the retrocession, the owners agreed and sold it to some Spanish investors, I started the restoration work, things went hard, some things were done right. In 2021 it was bought by the current owner, who took over the house at the stage it was left by the Spanish investors, i.e. the restoration works were almost finished, there were still finishing touches to be made. The works cost about 4 million euros, restoration and consolidation, and lasted about 5 years.

How did you and the team from ARCEN come to practically manage the Mița Biciclista House?

The owner of the house was watching what we were doing with the guided tours through the city center, what was happening in Bucharest, that’s how we met. I had left the Capital City Hall and dreamed of opening a cafe, that’s where it all started. In the end I said, let’s make a cultural-entrepreneurial ecosystem, let’s see if the ARCEN speech, which the owner also knew, works in reality. We started from the idea of ​​making a brasserie on the ground floor, a cultural space, with exhibitions, on the second floor, an event space on the first floor – parties, conferences, concerts – a cinema in the attic, things that support each other . That’s why we said ecosystem.

How hard is it to make an old house, designed according to the living standards of 100 years ago, a public space?

It took about 6 months to get to know the house, it has so many entrances, and so many floors and doors, it was very complicated to understand how to open such a house to a wide public. The first time we opened it last November, with those balls, we said let’s open it with what she was famous for. After those balls I understood many things, and the limitations of the house and what else is needed. From the end of last year until May, we didn’t do anything again, the house was closed, but we worked here with several architects – Eliza Yokina from Cumulus, with her team, Atilla Kim, Bogdan Ciocodeica, each with his specialization and I finished what was not finished here, the restoration work that was left unfinished, finishes, small details, what could be repaired. The staircase was not perfect, I did another varnish, the parquet had deteriorated, although it had only been used for 3 parties, it was redone, the color was not suitable, I gave some nuances according to historical studies, it was cold in winter, there was condensation, I intervened in carpentry.

We did not expect the authorities to be so prompt with the tax when they did nothing for this house

The first year at Mița Biciclista was an awakening to reality, that is, everything became complicated because it is not easy to do things according to the book, we had a speech about how things should be done and we had to respect these things, notices, papers, to consult with who knows, to value what we have here. I would say that the transition from theoretical to practical is difficult. And I would give an example of the awakening to the reality that we did not expect. In May 2023, when we reopened and since then we are still open, it was interesting that the building entered a new register, of buildings in the civil, economic circuit, so it was no longer a ruin, we woke up with taxes, with a piece of paper from the INP, who were very willing to send us the historical monument tax, which was a bit of a wake-up call to reality, because we didn’t expect the authorities to be so prompt with the tax when they didn’t nothing for this house, given that there are few owners who restore buildings and transform them into a space that gathers communities, creates jobs.

What did you set out to do when you entered Casa Mița Biciclista? Can you make a successful business in an old house without demolishing it and building a block instead?

For us, the stake was to be able to demonstrate that in a historical monument we could create jobs, economic growth and transform the surrounding neighborhood, we are still far from that, but if we left from 2 employees, today we have reached more than 15 who work for a historical monument and which attracts people precisely because it is a historical monument.

You are not starting from scratch when you start a business in a historical monument

What I can say is that at the moment the business is holding up. Everything that happens here pays the salaries of 15 people. It’s too early to talk about profit, but what we’re doing here is sustainable. If a block had been demolished and a block built here, this bussines would no longer have any value. In fact, this business has two very important pillars, the history of the place and the brand of this place, that’s what you find in historical places, a story and often a brand. Mița Biciclista is a brand, it is a name that has a story. You are not starting from scratch when developing a business in a historical monument precisely because you have these elements.

I think over time you get your money back invested in the restoration. Now the building is valued at 6 million euros and its value will increase.

This place wouldn’t have worked anywhere else, it wouldn’t have had the same charm and the speech, including the commercial one, wouldn’t have had the same weight and wouldn’t have convinced people as much if it was done on the ground floor of an office building, at the ground floor of a glass building. The fact that we have a team that makes the cocktails in a mixology laboratory, what is it called, that is, we only buy the alcohol, the rest is produced. Every syrup that is used is produced locally, including Cola, we produce it ourselves, home made cola from 16 spices. They could have been done anywhere else, but I think their charm is precisely because they happen in such a building. People will participate in this history that is being rebuilt, rewritten right now. It is this need of people to be part of the decor of this house.

How successful were the events organized at Mița Biciclista?

For the ball, all the tickets were sold in 7 minutes, it was something incredible. It was repeated at the first Christmas held at Mita Biciclista. The exhibition about the beauty of Paris was visited by more than 12,000 people in 6 weeks. The ticket costs were not covered for what was invested then, but it is a success.

At Monica Lovinescu we have over 1,500 people a week, which is a lot, they will be somewhere around 9 weeks, we will extend it in January, we want to bring many then because unfortunately they don’t learn about these things at school.

Then we had hundreds of thousands of views on the internet with the house, last year and this year when we put up the Christmas decoration, when again, what we set out to do was show that we don’t always have to wait on others and that we can us to beautify the city where we want to live. Everyone accused the mayor general of not investing in Christmas decorations anymore, decorations that are made with our money, of those who pay taxes in the city, but we don’t always have to wait for that. We can make our place a beautiful place.

What are your plans for 2024?

The philosophy of this place is that we want to extend the beauty of the house, of the historical monument, and this has always been our discourse, a restored building reactivates a whole neighborhood, we believe that and we want that.

We are not going to stop at the facade, we want to go further and in the spring of this year we want to convince the City Hall to set up a public square opposite. We have some suitable neighborhoods, namely a church, a cultural space that is us, Amzei Square, the embassy, ​​we had a network of streets used by residents, from here we cross the city. We don’t want to block traffic, but we want to use 3 parking spaces and in their place a pedestrian space with a fountain, with street furniture, a place for people to meet. It is no coincidence that last year we opened the house with the “Beauty of a City” exhibition. The beauty of a city starts from education at home, this is how the city is built, it is not by chance that it kept the name Casa Mița Biciclista, precisely starting from the idea that good morals are formed at home and they must spread beyond the walls of the building.

Why do people come to Casa Mița Biciclista?

Because they see a different city, they are received differently, it looks different, it’s a reborn place, everyone is talking about it. This side of the old brought into the contemporary is highly appreciated by the people. Much more appreciated than I imagined.

What is your message to the owners of historical monuments?

The message for those who have heritage buildings is to follow this example that we’re building here, we don’t necessarily have a recipe, but it’s the public reaction that actually convinced us to do this, even though a casino in this house would probably be broken in the first two months, here I hope to lay the foundations of a story that will last 20-30 years, a place with a real tradition, that is, not a bussines of one summer, two or three. We have a 10-year contract. We ended up creating an atypical place where good quality alcohol combines with partying, with culture, with conferences, exhibitions of the best quality.

About Mita Biciclista and the beautiful house in Amzei

Maria Mihăescu, her real name, was born in 1885, in Prahova, in a modest family. As a teenager she became a courtesan. Her first lover is said to have been King Leopold of Belgium, whom she met while studying abroad.

Many stories from her life are regarded as urban legends, but apparently her love affair with King Ferdinand brought her the house in Amzei, which bears her name.

Ironized in her time, she became “Mița Biciclista”, in the satirical press, Maria Mihăescu was the first woman to wear pants on Calea Victoriei (the reason for which she was arrested), she went topless on the shore of the Herăstrău lake (another reason for who was arrested) and rode a bicycle, a men’s bicycle, because there were no women’s bicycles back then (which is why she became famous).

The house in Amzei was built in 1908 and Maria moved here in 1910 and lived there until her death in 1962.

