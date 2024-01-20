How could Yariel Rodríguez fit into Toronto’s plans?

#Yariel #Rodríguez #fit #Torontos #plans

On what felt like day No. 1,000 of a disappointing offseason, the Blue Jays reached an agreement with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez, a player who brings a lot of intrigue to the organization.

Rodríguez is only 26 years old, and he signed with the Blue Jays at the peak of his career, but there are many things that are still unknown about him. After pitching professionally in Cuba as a starter, Rodríguez had mixed results in Japan before having a breakout season as a reliever in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons, for whom he posted a 1.15 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. The last time Rodríguez pitched competitively was almost a year ago, when he represented Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, but he did not return to his Japanese team and was eventually declared a free agent in MLB.

All that brings us here. Although some clubs viewed Rodriguez as a reliever, the Blue Jays are in a good position to be flexible, as they will be able to use him in a hybrid role while preparing him to become a full-time starter in 2025. On that note, think of Rodriguez as an advanced and experienced prospect. There will be a Plan A, but if there comes a point where things are not going as expected, the right-hander has already shown the versatility to be successful in multiple roles.

What this means: Depth in the rotation, finally

The depth in Toronto’s rotation wasn’t good enough. Neither was it in 2022 or 2023, but a combination of Ross Stripling and good health from veteran starters masked the problem in each of the last two seasons. The Blue Jays are extremely fortunate that this weakness has not been exposed further, but now they have finally protected themselves better against it.

Although he is too fast to trust Rodríguez as a major league starter, the Cuban is now part of a group that is growing in depth. That includes Bowden Francis, who this organization has a lot of faith in, and Ricky Tiedemann, the club’s No. 1 prospect who could make his big-team debut early in the season. In the modern game, “depth” comes in many forms, as we saw with the combination of Francis and Trevor Richards being used to replace Alek Manoah last season, so Rodriguez’s ability to pitch multiple innings provides value. immediate.

or that this does not mean (…necessarily): A change

A pitcher enters. Another one comes out. TRUE?

The Blue Jays should not be forced to make a related move. The addition of Rodriguez moves the depth of their rotation to a slightly more comfortable place, but definitely not into a world of excess. Toronto’s experienced starters and this club’s coaching staff deserve high praise for the health of the group last season, but a part of the rotation’s success will always be luck. Sooner rather than later, there will come a season where the Blue Jays need 10 starters, and they need to be prepared for that.

MLB management has grown in a similar way, but if I had to identify this group in particular, I would say they prefer to do things up front. It’s no coincidence that Rodriguez could be used as a full-time starter by the time Yusei Kikuchi enters free agency.

It all comes down to which version Rodríguez could develop with the Blue Jays. As a reliever in Japan during his dominant 2022 season, the Cuban consistently hit the upper 90s mph, combining that fastball with an impressive arsenal of breaking pitches. The bullpen version of Rodriguez can continue to rely on three pitches, but the Blue Jays will have to monitor his long-term development at the same time, which means they will have to pay attention to his splitter and slider pitching to complement his arsenal.

In long work, it would be encouraging to see if Rodriguez can continue to throw 94 mph fastballs, with the ability to appeal for more in a pinch. He has shown that he can strike out professional hitters at a good pace, but his control and walk rate could be the most determining factor in his major league success.

The most interesting detail? How the Japanese baseball style has influenced Rodríguez during his time in the Asian country, particularly when it comes to generating power from the lower part of his body and using various angles with his arm to keep opponents off balance.

Rodríguez’s situation with the Blue Jays is interesting. He is not yet a major league player, but he is also not a prospect with much to improve, but rather an intermediate case. But that’s what makes it one of the most striking stories on this roster.