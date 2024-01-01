How Dacia will try to replace the Skoda Octavia

#Dacia #replace #Skoda #Octavia

The Romanians will offer two new C-Neo models – a compact fastback and a station wagon

Dacia is certainly among the most successful projects in the history of the Renault Group, and this is due to the efficient economic approach. And it is only a matter of time before the Romanian brand expands its range into more mainstream segments. In addition to the two SUV models – the recently shown Duster and the future Bigster SUV, the Romanian brand is working on two more compact cars – a crossover station wagon and a fastback-style sedan, both of which will debut in 2026.

Information about them is pretty limited so far, but Carscoops reveals what we should expect from them. Dacia’s new project, known as the C-Neo, aims to fill a gap in the automotive market. It comes after many automakers have already either discontinued production of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) compact hatchbacks and sedans or committed to going all-electric in this segment.

Dacia’s idea is to intervene precisely in this segment by offering a car with a spacious interior, good characteristics both on and off the road, as well as a competitive price. It is supposed to be the Romanian answer to the hugely successful Skoda Octavia, which is available as both a hatchback and a station wagon.

As seen in the unofficial image created by Carscoops designers, the future Dacia C-Neo is likely to adopt the new design language introduced by the Duster and Bigster SUVs. This will include slim LED lights, elegant surfaces and design elements common in crossovers. In addition to the wagon variant pictured, there will also be a sleeker 5-door fastback version.

The C-Neo is expected to be around 4,600mm long, which will provide a spacious cabin. For comparison, the Jogger crossover station wagon is 4,547 mm long and is now available with a seven-seater layout. It is possible that the dashboard and most of the controls will be shared with the Duster and Bigster, which will allow Dacia to save on research and development costs. In addition, Dacia’s wide range of accessories will make it an ideal choice for camping and various outdoor activities.

In terms of underpinnings, the entire Dacia range is built on Renault Group’s CMF-B platform, which also delivers development cost savings. The C-Neo models will be no exception, sharing their underpinnings with the future Bigster.

As for powertrains, it will include mild hybrid, dual-fuel (gas/LPG) and hybrid versions, with the possibility of a plug-in hybrid in the future. This means that C-Neo models will get Renault’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system developing 130bhp. This motor is used in the Dacia Duster, where it is available in FWD and AWD versions.

As for the full hybrid, there are rumors of a new 1.8-litre engine that could be introduced in the Bigster in 2025 as an evolution of the electrified 1.6-litre Hybrid 140 fitted to the Jogger and Duster.

So far, the C-Neo project has not yet been officially announced, but Denis Le Vot – CEO of Dacia, has already confirmed that two new models of the brand will debut in 2026. The manufacturer’s idea is that the C-Neo models will compete not only with the Skoda Octavia, but also with the similarly sized VW Golf, Peugeot 308, Opel Astra and Toyota Corolla.

