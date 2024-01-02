How data traders offer addresses of you and those of threatened people for sale

#data #traders #offer #addresses #threatened #people #sale

Anyone who buys something on installment from Zalando, for example, takes out an internet subscription with KPN or takes out an energy contract with Essent, unknowingly ends up in a database where customer data of millions of Dutch people are stored.

So-called credit information agencies such as Experian and Focum create large databases in which they link consumers’ personal data to information about their payment behavior. They sell that information to other companies that want to know whether someone can afford the products or services, but also to collection agencies and private investigation companies that are looking for someone’s address.

‘Bad’

The Consumers’ Association strongly criticizes the way in which credit reference agencies handle personal data. “We really understand that a company carries out a credit check when you take out a subscription somewhere,” says spokesperson Gerard Spierenburg. “But you do not know that your data will then be stored and sold to other parties and you have not given permission for this. That is bad.”

‘Against the law’

The resale of personal data without warning is not allowed, say several privacy experts who are familiar with the GDPR privacy law. “If data is further processed, the consumer must be informed. Moreover, they must ask permission. Neither of these things happens, so this is contrary to the law,” concludes assistant professor of Privacy Law Tijmen Wisman (VU).

“If you as a consumer do not know that your data is in a database, to whom that information is sold and how they obtained that information, then this is not permitted,” agrees Arnold Roosendaal, director of Privacy Company.

The trade association of credit information agencies, the VvKI, believes that the law is being acted upon. According to the VvKI, consumers are informed via the privacy statement of the companies that perform a credit check. See a more detailed response later in this article.

Endangered persons

The fact that data traders fail to inform consumers themselves that their address details are being resold has potentially dangerous consequences, RTL Nieuws discovered. Services are offered via the databases of major credit reference agencies such as Experian and Focum to search for residential addresses, for example to trace non-paying customers.

Through this search function, RTL News obtained the current home addresses of Dutch people who are being protected, partly due to a serious threat from the criminal environment. Think of crime journalist John van den Heuvel, the critically endangered VVD MP Ulysse Ellian and also threatened ministers, who are not named upon request. Their home address is shielded from public registers such as the Land Registry for security reasons, but they can easily be looked up in the commercial databases of Focum and Experian.

Legal action

The threatened people who were found in the databases by RTL News react in shock. “It is disturbing that there are so many organizations that do nothing to protect their client data and thereby knowingly endanger people,” says crime journalist John van den Heuvel. “In this specific case, which has now been brought to light by RTL News, I find the shortcomings so serious that I am considering legal action.”

Credit reference agencies say that threatened people can come forward to have their data protected. According to Van den Heuvel, that is the world upside down. “They simply ignored those rules. And then they can say, ‘yes, we can correct all that afterwards’. They should have done that in advance. They have not done that now, so in fact the damage has already been done .”

‘It’s really shocking’

“I’m really shocked that my home address can be found so easily,” says VVD MP Ulysse Ellian. “You make every effort to protect your address and then you get this. I count on the NCTV and the police to be alert and to act appropriately, this is also about the safety of my family.”

According to the Consumers’ Association, it is not only famous Dutch people who must keep their addresses protected. “You will only have a difficult ex, or a stalker or something like that. Or your data will end up in the hands of scammers or rogue companies,” says Spierenburg. “Then you obviously run quite a risk.”

After RTL Nieuws asked Experian for clarification, the company announced that it would stop the so-called Autotrace service with which residential addresses can be looked up as of March 31, 2024.

DataChecker will also examine whether the address search function via Focum’s database will remain operational. “We will further investigate everything thoroughly and, based on the results, determine whether additional measures should be taken to prevent recurrence or whether the offering of this product should be terminated.”

Who has access to the address database?

Data traders such as market leader Experian offer the opportunity to look up addresses of defaulters. The Datachecker company also offers this service. They use the Focum database for this. RTL News has heard from several sources that investigation agencies use this option to look up addresses of Dutch people.

According to the data agencies, WPBR-registered security and investigation agencies have access to the database. This list contains thousands of companies. In addition, RTL News has signals that non-WPBR-registered companies also have access to the Experian and Focum databases.

The Consumers’ Association believes that other credit reference agencies should also adjust their working methods. “What must happen in any case is that these companies actively inform you that they have your data in a database, what they do with it and also actively offer you the choice to delete it if you wish. Then we In any case, a lot further, because then you as a consumer really regain control over your data.”

‘Multiple studies’

According to the Consumers’ Association, regulators must advocate for this. “It would be good if they took a good look at this and gave an opinion on whether this is actually possible. We are waiting for that.”

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), responsible for enforcing the GDPR, has been investigating the working methods of credit reporting agencies since 2020, but has not yet reached a conclusion. “There are currently several ongoing investigations into data traders. The AP cannot provide any information about the nature and content of ongoing investigations,” a spokesperson told RTL News.

‘Not knowing which people are threatened’

Credit information agencies do not know which people are threatened or are in the Monitoring and Protection system, answers trade association VvKI when asked why the addresses of threatened people such as crime journalist John van den Heuvel and MP Ulysse Ellian can be looked up in their databases. “If such a data subject reports to a credit information agency and requests that data that poses a security risk to him/her be shielded, this will of course be taken seriously by our members.”

The VvKI states that credit information agencies ‘comply with the requirements of the law’, including the GDPR. In response to the criticism from privacy experts about not actively informing consumers, the trade association says that customers of credit reporting agencies are responsible ‘for initially informing those involved. They do this by means of their privacy statement and possibly by means of a separate notification by letter or email.

With regard to the sale of data to third parties, the VvKI notes that the data is only provided under conditions. For example, the third party is required to inform the data subject that a search is taking place.

The VvKI does not answer several questions, including the question of what requirements companies must meet in order to search for addresses at credit information agencies. “Due to the nature of their products, members have vetting procedures in place for hiring their members.” It is not said what those procedures are.

Read the full answers from the VvKI and Datachecker here.

RTL Nieuws informed the police a few weeks before publication of this article, so that they could take timely preventive measures for people to be protected. Anyone can request their own stored data via the websites of credit reference agencies such as Experian, Focum and DataChecker. There are also the conditions under which you can be removed from the database.

Do you have any tips about the trade in personal data, or has your data ended up in the wrong hands? Please contact [email protected]