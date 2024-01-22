How did Cade Cowell fit in with Chivas and what awaits ‘Chicharito’?

#Cade #Cowell #fit #Chivas #awaits #Chicharito

The Mexican-American attacker served as the axis of attack and left winger, with good feelings in both positions

The front Cade Cowell debuted as a player Chivas with a 0 to 1 defeat against Tigers On the field of the Universitario Stadium, however, the 20-year-old Mexican-American gave a good feeling during his first minutes with the Flock despite the collective setback and lack of forcefulness on a personal level.

Cade Cowell’s debut with the Chivas shirt, on Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024, came with adverse situations, as a torrential rain took over the game and Tigres scored a play before entering the field as a replacement for José Juan Macías at 63′.

The presence of Cade Cowell on the field immediately meant greater offensive dynamism in the attacking third, although the 20-year-old Mexican-American played as the attacking axis instead of in his usual position as a left winger, and it took him little time to bring the spotlight closer to his figure.

Al 70′, Roberto Alvarado put together a luxury play with a ball pumped into the area to Fernando Beltranwho maintained the momentum of the ball and assisted first to CowellHowever, the former San Jose Earthquakes player’s volley went wide of the left post. Two minutes later, Cowell had a ball sent almost on the goal line by Fernando Beltran with his head, but did not reach the ball after attempting a sweep.

With the departure of Pavel Pérez by Ronaldo Cisneros At 78′, the machinery on the bench Chivas freed up the left wing to Cade Cowellwho responded with physical power and speed, to surprise an overtaken Javier Aquino which allowed him freedom to orchestrate the offensive on that side.

At 82′, after imposing physicality and running on Aquino, Cade Cowell He controlled the ball calmly from the center of the field towards the left corner of the area and put a ‘three-finger’ ball to a solitary Roberto AlvaradoHowever, ‘Piojo’ mistimed the volley and smashed the ball well over the crossbar.

Waiting for ‘Chicharito’…

With the imminent arrival of Javier Hernandezthe 35-year-old attacking center will have as his main competition for ownership José Juan Macíaswho was chosen by the technician of ChivasFernando Gago, as a starter in the attacking axis above Ronaldo Cisneros and the ‘forgotten’ Daniel Ríos, who is not taken into account by the rojiblanco coaching staff.

In two Clausura 2024 games, José Juan Macías He has played 148 minutes out of a possible 180 and, before Tigersdelivered a satisfactory performance as part of the collective, although he did not generate any individual argument to stand out in his position.

After 63 minutes on the field, José Juan Macías He left some key passes within the 27 touches of the ball he recorded; He also showed associative vision to distribute the ball and move into free space, however, he only shot wide of the frame on two occasions and one was blocked.

In addition to José Juan Macías, Cade Cowell took the reins as the axis of attack for 15 minutes, with a couple of wasted chances on goal, then entered Ronaldo Cisneros (78′) and up Antonio Briseno He took the position in the couple of minutes before the final whistle.