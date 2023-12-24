How did cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg become a Christmas staple?

#cinnamon #cloves #ginger #nutmeg #Christmas #staple

It is hard to imagine the Christmas season without cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg: they are there in festive cakes, tea, coffee and mulled wine. But how exactly did these spices become the props of Christmas? Where did coriander or rosemary, worthy of a better fate, disappear from the winter holiday circuit, and how were spices connected to medicine, food preservation and death in the past?

Crusaders and spicy feasts



Six thousand-year-old ancient clay pots have been found in Germany and Denmark that contained the remains of mustard seeds, indicating that people have been pairing their food with spices for thousands of years for one reason or another. Cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg all come from the Maluku Islands, formerly known as the Spice Islands, which belong to Indonesia, and reached ancient Greece and Rome on trade routes through India and China. In the ancient empires, these spices were more a symbol of splendor and wealth, although they were also known for their healing effects.

These spices were practically brought to Europe by the knights who went through the Crusades, when they tried to recapture the Holy Land from the Arabs from 1095 and came into contact with the cuisine of the Middle East. Europeans automatically associated the appearance of new spices with the Holy Land, and associated the three kings of the New Testament with gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn Jesus.

In the Middle Ages, spices became the protagonists of huge feasts. As the celebration of the winter solstice merged with the Christian celebration of Christmas, European nobles and aristocrats tried to show off their wealth and generosity at Christmas feasts. According to Jack Turner, author of Spice: The History of Temptation, the appeal of spices lay not so much in their taste, but rather in the fact that they painted well and showed the high social status of their wearer.

According to the description of the Italian humanist Galeotto Marzio, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, pepper and saffron, which were very common and fashionable at the time, also appeared at the wedding of King Matthias during the Christmas period in 1476. Moreover, according to Marzio, the use of spices was exaggerated at the feast , which the historian attributed to the fierce temperament of the Hungarians. But at that time, the monks also thoroughly spiced their Christmas cookies: the first recorded recipe for gingerbread comes from the monks of the Marienthal monastery in today’s France from the 15th century.

Wild boar head, coriander, rosemary



The more pressing question is why exactly cinnamon, cloves or nutmeg became the Christmas spice, but what is certain is that the 13th century French physician Arnaud de Villeneuve used cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg as winter spices in addition to black pepper. mentioned.

photo_camera Arnaud de Villeneuve (in Latin Arnaldus de Villa Nova, 1240-1311) physician and theologian on the woodcut of the Nuremberg Chronicle published in 1493

These spices have therefore probably belonged to the category of spices with a warming effect for centuries, which can be attributed to their effect on the human body, more precisely on the nervous system. Just as mint feels cold due to its menthol content, the warmth created by cinnamon is due to the presence of cinnamaldehyde or cinnamaldehyde. (Participants in a 2009 study found the smell of cinnamon to be less pleasant in the summer than in the winter.) This gives the spice its characteristic smell and aroma, while activating the same pathway of the nervous system that we use to sense heat.

What counts as a Christmas spice has changed a lot over the centuries, and the cavalcade that once represented the economy has now narrowed down to a few typical spices. According to William Tullett of Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, author of Smell in Eighteenth-Century England, in 18th-century England, rosemary signaled the beginning of the Christmas season, and a famous 16th-century carol celebrated her being crowned with rosemary and bay leaves. wild boar’s head was put on the festive table.

Food historian Sarah Lohman, who researches the cuisine of the United States, was amazed that the printed recipe for the first Christmas cookie still included cilantro, which has since fallen out of the list of celebrated Christmas spices. In addition, Lohman found recipes passed down by Martha Washington, the first first lady of the United States, for spicy, fruit bread-like cakes that were flavored predominantly with black pepper and were said to keep for up to six months. Black pepper can also be found in old gingerbread recipes, and this spice is still closer to the winter holiday circuit than coriander.

The king of Christmas spices: cinnamon



Cinnamon has also been known to mankind for thousands of years. According to David Trinklein, a plant scientist at the University of Missouri, it has been used in India and Sri Lanka for seven thousand years; its first written mention comes from about 2800 BC in China. The Bible mentions cinnamon in several places, calling it a valuable spice, and according to Moses, cinnamon is one of the ingredients of the anointing used for consecration. The Egyptians used it during the embalming of the dead, and the Romans also knew its good effects on digestion, and at the same time, it was also used in funeral ceremonies because its strong smell suppresses the smell of decaying corpses. At the funeral of his second wife, Nero allegedly burned an entire year’s worth of cinnamon, the smell of which could be smelled in Rome for a month. (Néro is said to have given the order to stone the woman in a fit of jealousy.)

photo_camera Ceylon cinnamon tree (Cinnamomum verum) and Indonesian cassia (Cinnamomum burmannii) bark Source: Antti Vähä-Sipilä/Wikipedia

At the same time, cinnamon also has a medicinal effect: the spice, rich in polyphenols, is antiseptic, i.e. it has a microbicidal effect, and according to recent research, it prevents the proliferation of E.coli and A.flavus bacteria or fungi, which can cause serious diseases. This may be behind the fact that cinnamon is an excellent preservative, and this has been recognized and used since ancient times, especially in the winter period, when there was a great need for functional preservation methods due to the lack of huntable animals and productive plants.

In addition, the cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon also lowers blood sugar levels, so cinnamon tea or coffee after the Christmas feast is not only a pleasant experience, but can also reduce fluctuations in blood sugar levels. It has been used in Chinese medicine for thousands of years as a digestive aid.

Christmas gift or anti-plague



Nutmeg may also have been brought to medieval Europe by the Crusaders, but until the 16th century it was not well known where it came from; the obscurity surrounding its origin contributed to its being considered a luxury item. According to food historian Brigitte Webster, in William Shakespeare’s time, in the 16th century, nutmeg was not only found around Christmas, but there is definitely evidence that the spice was also given as a Christmas present. He writes that, for example, Queen Elizabeth I, who was Shakespeare’s contemporary and reigned from 1588 to 1603, was often surprised with nutmegs on New Year’s Day.

photo_camera Nutmeg and its seed, surrounded by a red, segmented seed coat. Photo: Brocken Inaglory/Wikipedia

A completely different use has also been recorded as an indispensable accessory for mashed potatoes. In the 1600s, doctors believed that nutmeg could be effective against the bubonic plague, so many people wore it around their necks as necklaces. This is probably because it is also antibacterial, antioxidant, and insecticidal, so it could keep plague-carrying fleas away from those who wore the strange necklace.

Although ginger and nutmeg do not affect the central nervous system in the same way as cinnamon, they have many components that aid digestion and are known to be effective against bacterial infections. The gingerol in ginger has an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect, helps bowel movements, and is also known to have a positive effect against colds. Incidentally, this was already known in the 14th century: for example, the bishop of Bergen in Norway recommended in a letter to his Icelandic colleague that he use ginger to relieve his cold. As for nutmeg, like cinnamon, it lowers blood sugar and increases insulin levels.

photo_camera Freshly washed ginger plant with its precious rhizomes. Photo: Wikipedia

It also protects against the smell of lawyers



Like nutmeg, cloves also originate from the Spice Islands and came to Europe through Arab intermediaries. Like other spices, cloves were especially valuable in the Middle Ages – so much so that the Swedish and Norwegian Queen Blanca of Namuri, King IV of the 12th century. (also VII.) Magnus’s wife is recorded as having left almost a kilo of cloves as a lavish inheritance.

photo_camera Queen Blanca of Namuri in a romantic painting by 19th-century Finnish painter Albert Edelfelt

Because of its strong smell, cloves were probably also used for a long time to preserve food. While today we decorate oranges with cloves to give the apartment a festive aroma, in the 17th century the same orange with cloves was sown against the plague: According to Tullett, cloves placed in metal balls or orange peels were also used to protect against other diseases, although VIII. According to the rumor, Cardinal Wolsey, the chief adviser of the English King Henry, always carried an orange filled with spices with him so that its smell would drown out the smell of the lawyers and complainants filling Westminster Hall.

photo_camera Blooming cloves Photo: Wikipedia

Unlike most spices, the beneficial effect of cloves has long been recognized in evidence-based medicine. Cloves contain eugenol, which is an effective local anesthetic, which is why it has long been used, for example, in dentistry. The oil extracted from the spice has been used to relieve toothaches since the 19th century, but dentists also like to use it in mouthwashes, fillings and anesthetics. In addition, researchers have also shown that clove extract was able to slow the growth of various types of cancer cells, and the extract also promoted the destruction of colon tumor cells. In the same research, they also examined how clove extract affects the growth of tumors in mice and showed that it significantly inhibited the development of tumors compared to the control group.