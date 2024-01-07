#Mossad #carry #assassination #Hamas #leaders

GAZA – The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has a special characteristic in carrying out assassinations of Hamas leaders. This strategy was carried out either openly or secretly to hunt down Hamas leaders.

According to Israeli investigative journalist Ronen Bergman, who is one of Israel’s leading intelligence experts and author of the book Rise and Kill First, al-Batsh’s killing had the hallmarks of a Mossad operation.

“Many other previous Mossad operations were carried out as clean and professional assassination operations far from Israel, indicating Mossad involvement,” Bergman told Al Jazeera.

How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?

1. Identify Targets

According to Al Jazeera, identifying targets for assassination by Israeli intelligence is usually carried out through several institutional and organizational steps within Mossad, the wider Israeli intelligence community and political leadership.

Sometimes the targets are identified by other Israeli domestic and military services.

Al Jazeera sources told Al Jazeera that Hamas communications between Gaza, Istanbul (Turkey) and Beirut (Lebanon) were closely monitored by the Israeli intelligence network. Thus, the initial selection of al-Batsh could have been carried out through these routes.