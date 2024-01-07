How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?

#Mossad #carry #assassination #Hamas #leaders

Mossad often carries out assassination operations against Hamas leaders. Photo/

GAZA – The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has a special characteristic in carrying out assassinations of Hamas leaders. This strategy was carried out either openly or secretly to hunt down Hamas leaders.

According to Israeli investigative journalist Ronen Bergman, who is one of Israel’s leading intelligence experts and author of the book Rise and Kill First, al-Batsh’s killing had the hallmarks of a Mossad operation.

“Many other previous Mossad operations were carried out as clean and professional assassination operations far from Israel, indicating Mossad involvement,” Bergman told Al Jazeera.

How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?

1. Identify Targets

Photo/

According to Al Jazeera, identifying targets for assassination by Israeli intelligence is usually carried out through several institutional and organizational steps within Mossad, the wider Israeli intelligence community and political leadership.

Sometimes the targets are identified by other Israeli domestic and military services.

Al Jazeera sources told Al Jazeera that Hamas communications between Gaza, Istanbul (Turkey) and Beirut (Lebanon) were closely monitored by the Israeli intelligence network. Thus, the initial selection of al-Batsh could have been carried out through these routes.

Also Read:  Israel Attacks Refugee Camp in Gaza, 70 People Killed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eating grilled fish for IDR 472 thousand on the island, the buyer feels he is being priced out
Eating grilled fish for IDR 472 thousand on the island, the buyer feels he is being priced out
Posted on
Poland at the tail of Europe. It is difficult to find a country that is implementing energy transformation slower – WP News
Poland at the tail of Europe. It is difficult to find a country that is implementing energy transformation slower – WP News
Posted on
Mars: Can Humans Live on Mars?
Mars: Can Humans Live on Mars?
Posted on
The word that most people misspell and mispronounce, even though it is used every day
The word that most people misspell and mispronounce, even though it is used every day
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News