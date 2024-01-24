How Diet Affects Your Mental Health: Understanding the Nutritional Impact

#Diet #Affects #Mental #Health #Understanding #Nutritional #Impact

In recent years, the psychobiome has attracted great attention in the scientific community. Integrating psychology and microbiome, the term refers to the study of how the microbial environment of the gut affects our mental health and brain function.

For example, recent studies have shown that certain strains of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus can reduce stress and have antidepressant-like effects. Other research in germ-free mice showed that abnormal stress responses could be reversed with the introduction of Bifidobacterium infantis (lactic acid bacteria).

As for humans, dietary patterns rich in prebiotics and probiotics, present in fermented foods such as yogurt, have been linked to reducing anxiety and improving mental health.

“The food on our plates is a factor that determines inflammation in the body. Lifestyle practices such as an unhealthy diet or an overly acidic environment in the body will drive inflammatory responses, chronic diseases, and autoimmune problems. The influence of diet and lifestyle on our mental health and mood begins with how food is converted into energy and how the best choices nourish microbes and support the gut-brain axis,” Ellen Postolowski explained to Metro. , chef, author and health coach specializing in nutrition.

And he added: “Our choices determine the communication between the gut and the brain. Dysbiosis in the body, a weakened immune system, and an imbalance between beneficial and harmful bacteria determine the mood, cravings, satiety, and energy we need to grow, thrive, and repair ourselves.”

Nutritional psychiatry – also known as nutritional psychology and psychonutrition – is a new scientific and medical discipline that studies the links between the foods we eat and how those foods and nutrients make us feel mentally.

“Dozens of research have shown how our diet can help us feel good – or bad – depending on the specific foods we choose. For example, the “Standard American Diet” (SAD) characterized by high amounts of processed foods, high levels of sugar and fat, low fiber, and few fruits/vegetables has been linked to higher rates of health problems. mental well-being like depression, anxiety and stress – proving that the “SAD” way of eating can actually make you feel sadder. Unfortunately, the “SAD” eating pattern is no longer just an American problem, because processed, fast, and convenience foods are the predominant source of calories in modernized countries around the world,” says Shawn M. Talbott, psychonutritionist and Author of BestFutureYou.com.

On the other hand, the Mediterranean lifestyle is one of the most famous and influential ways to better focus patterns in our search for optimal well-being.

“Adherence to the fundamentals of the Mediterranean Diet is associated with a much lower risk of cognitive decline. In addition, the prospects of cardiovascular diseases are reduced and longevity is increased. The positive rewards of maintaining a lifestyle consistent with the Mediterranean lifestyle are healthy aging, in which a person can maintain independence, reduce the risks of cognitive decline and prevent dementia or show fewer signs of Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases. which are often associated with markers of chronic inflammation in the body,” Postolowski shared.

Metro spoke with Shawn M. Talbott to learn more.

INTERVIEW

Shawn M. Talbott, psychonutritionist

Q: How does the composition of our diet influence our mental health and the regulation of our mood?

– The foods we eat have a direct, immediate and profound impact on our mental well-being. In addition to actual food nutrients (vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc.) that directly nourish our muscles, brain, and other tissues, our food also contains fiber and phytonutrients that nourish the trillions of bacteria in our gut (our microbiome), They produce the vast majority of our neurotransmitters, including 90% of our serotonin (for happiness) and 70% of our dopamine (for motivation). This means that eating the “wrong” foods (such as highly processed junk food) can lower our mood and increase the risk of mental well-being problems such as depression and anxiety, while eating the “right” foods (such as fruits and fiber-rich vegetables) can improve mood and help prevent mental well-being problems.

Q: How does the typical Western diet affect the brain and mental health, especially considering the high consumption of ultra-processed, fried and sugary foods?

– A diet rich in processed foods, which tends to be low in fiber and phytonutrients, basically “deprives” the microbiome of the nutrients it needs to produce all the “happy signals” to maintain our mental well-being. Instead, a diet rich in processed foods tends to cause the microbiome to produce a number of inflammatory cytokines that can cause inflammation throughout the body, including the brain (neuroinflammation), which is a known risk factor for depression.

Q: Are there any other beneficial diets you can mention?

– Many of the “healthiest” diets in the world share the approach of consuming fewer processed foods and more minimally processed foods, so, in addition to the Mediterranean Diet, we can recommend the Blue Zones Diet, the Okinawa Diet, the Scandinavian Diet and basically any indigenous diet that shares the same approach towards whole, plant-based foods and away from processed foods. In my most recent book (2021), “Mental Fitness – Maximizing Mood, Motivation, and Mental Wellbeing through Brain-Body-Biome Optimization,” I outline the “Mental Fitness Diet” that combines the best aspects of each of these diets in a single approach focused on building mental fitness and maximizing overall mental well-being.

Q: In light of the complex relationship between diet, micronutrients and mental health, how should dietary choices be approached to optimize mental well-being?

– The underlying science – or the microbiome and the gut-brain axis – can be quite complex and nuanced to understand and study, but the application of that science in everyday life is actually quite simple. Eat less processed foods. Eat more minimally processed foods – and focus on what I call the “3 Fs” – Fiber, Fermented and Flavonoids – especially fruits/vegetables, yogurt/kefir, beans and whole grains.

Diets that limit the intake of processed foods in favor of more “whole,” minimally processed foods, such as fruits and vegetables, have been shown to help prevent mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, and help us feel better in general, with greater energy, sharper focus and better recovery capacity —Shawn M. Talbott, psychonutritionist

The global trend towards plant-based diets

Erica Golden, a nutritionist dietitian specializing in nutritional psychiatry and intestinal health, explains it to Metro:

“The positive side of a plant-based diet is that it naturally increases your intake of antioxidants, many essential vitamins and minerals, and fiber, including prebiotic fibers. However, I think it is important for people to plan their plant-based diets to ensure nutritional adequacy. Some of the nutritional insufficiencies most commonly associated with mental health problems are nutrients that are more easily obtained from animal sources (such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, EPA, DHA, and essential amino acids).

It is absolutely possible to follow a plant-based diet that is nutritionally complete and healthy for the body and mind, but for those who are new to plant-based eating, getting support from a trusted professional in the field can be helpful. .