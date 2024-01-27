How difficult is it to enter to study medicine at UNAM?

#difficult #enter #study #medicine #UNAM

Studying medicine at UNAM is one of the goals of several students (UNAM National Autonomous University of Mexico)

Studying at university is an increasingly necessary requirement to open doors in the complex world of work. And although having a degree does not guarantee you having a job, it does give you a better chance of achieving it. Fortunately, studying in Mexico does not have to be as expensive as in other countries.

Here we have more than one public and free educational institute that, in addition, are quite prestigious; for example, the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) and, of course, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Each of these important schools has varied career options, covering many professional areas. Without a doubt, one of the constant bachelor’s degrees among applicants’ options is the one that has to do with medicine.

Medicine is one of the best paid professions in Mexico (Illustrative Image Infobae)

And doctors, in our country, are among the highest-paid professionals, in addition to the fact that there are many job opportunities for those who graduate from universities, in contrast to other professions that have a harder time finding work and building jobs. A heritage.

If you are interested in studying medicine and your goal is to join the ranks of UNAM, here we will tell you everything about the Medical Surgeon career offered by the institution.

It is worth mentioning that one of the ways to access UNAM degrees is by belonging to the Maximum House of Studies from the moment you enter high school. The institution has several ENP (National Preparatory School) and CCH (College of Sciences and Humanities).

This is one of the most beautiful cafeterias on the entire central campus of the university, according to some comments from the student community, and it is in the Faculty of Medicine (UNAM, UNAM foundation)

Once you are part of one of these upper secondary schools you will have to maintain a good average and not fail subjects so that, when you finish studying, you will have access to the famous regulated pass, which allows you to choose the career you want. Of course, the better performance you have in high school or CCH, the more likely it is that they will give you the degree you ask for.

Now, the other way to enter is through an admission exam. To study the career of Medical Surgeon you have three options: at the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Universitaria, at the FES Zaragoza, and at the FES Iztacala. Here we tell you what was the minimum score of the students who managed to enter these careers during the period of 2023:

Surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine: 111 hits

Surgeon at FES Zaragoza: 109 hits.

Surgeon at the FES Iztacala: 108 hits.

Now that you know how complicated it is, we recommend that you study a lot and prepare yourself, because, in fact, it is very difficult to enter.

Statistics show that studying at UNAM is an achievement not only because of the academic demands but also because of the high standard in the selection process (Faculty of Engineering – UNAM)

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is one of the most important and recognized higher education institutions in Latin America. Founded on September 22, 1910, it is located in Mexico City and has several facilities in different states of the country, as well as representations in other countries.

UNAM is known for its wide academic offering, including bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctorates in various areas of knowledge such as exact, biological, social sciences, humanities, arts and technology. Its multidisciplinary approach encourages collaboration between different disciplines to address contemporary challenges from comprehensive and innovative perspectives.

The university is also known for its commitment to the extension of culture and art, managing museums, galleries, theaters and a set of cultural and sports activities open to the community. The University City, UNAM’s main campus, is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, notable for its architecture and murals by prestigious artists.