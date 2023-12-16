How do Asian workers living in Romania live? The country’s economy would collapse without them

#Asian #workers #living #Romania #live #countrys #economy #collapse

The country’s economy would collapse without Asian workers, say more and more Romanians with businesses in the construction and hospitality industry.

Around two billion euros enter the state budget from fees and taxes, from the first day the foreigners arrive until the end of the contract. We already have 90,000 workers from outside the European Union living in neighborhoods created especially for them.

It’s five in the morning. Over a thousand Asian workers live in the largest complex in the Berceni district. There are kitchens on every floor and in each one cooks from dawn.

A few hundred of them here serve elegant dishes at tables in luxury restaurants. Others fix pipes, dig ditches, clean septic tanks.

The new hotplates and surveillance cameras have also seen a few accidents. Many cooked at home on the stoves, in the open air.

As the night shift’s broken and lucky bonbons appear before the cameras, the day shift ghostly trickles out the gates.

Valeriu Nicolae, general manager: “These 90,000, regardless of their nationality, in everything that means the economy of Romania, they produce somewhere around 2 billion euros.”

More than 200 million euros come only from donations to the state, tougher than for Romanian citizens.

-Good morning, how are you?

-Are you going to work?

– No, we go to the family doctor.

-Going for blood tests?

Employers require periodic inspections to ensure that communicable diseases are not occurring in communities. For health and luck, Nepalese put – if they can afford it – a gold tooth.

Private life and work remain clearly separate.

-Do you ever go out with your Romanian colleagues to have a drink?

– No, I miss my family too much. The wife is in my country.

-Your heart…

– She’s broken, yes.

The young man tells us that he does not smoke or drink alcohol. Rare thing… the greatest danger to the quality of work is this vice that newcomers immediately pick up.

Within a few days at most, alcohol consumption begins.

-First drunkenness?

-Before, somewhere every two weeks they started drinking. He gets drunk very quickly.

-Out of an entire floor, how many fall after a party?

-95% spades.

The highlight is that in almost one hundred percent of the cases, Asians treat themselves with herbs and teas and give the required yield to work.

In the last year, yet another country, wracked by conflict and famine in the countryside, is sending new people for menial work.

It’s only one blouse, in the industrial dryer, and clothes washed in the machine and not by hand, are a luxury in the country of origin.

From one hundred thousand, the maximum quota of Asian workers allowed to Romania increases, next year, to 140,000. Proportionally, the money collected in the budget will also increase.

We will now also tell the gray side of the story, so that you better understand that adapting to this new type of workforce is not easy at all. Some newcomers need to be taught how to use a toilet and not to urinate in public. To eat at the table, and not on the floor, for reasons of hygiene. To give up installing cages in the yard of the block to catch crows, dogs and cats for food. The billions of euros generated by our guests are hard-earned on both sides.

