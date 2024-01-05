How do I know if I have the flu, common cold or COVID-19?

#flu #common #cold #COVID19

In the final stretch of Christmas, the respiratory viruses They have filled the emergencies and Primary Care consultations.

As has been happening in recent years, winter, intense frosts and family gatherings have caused COVID-19 cases to skyrocket. But, what is really surprising is the situation we are experiencing.

This is what has been called tripledemia. It’s about a virus cocktail: flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which is usually responsible for bronchiolitis, a childhood pathology that affects children under 2 years of age and whose vaccine reduces hospital admissions in children by up to 80%.

With the data from the Ministry of Health in hand, it is clear that there has been a worrying rebound in respiratory infections. According to the report Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (ARI) and Hospitals (SARI): Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, it is clear that:

In the last seven days, the positivity rates have grown exponentially: from 532 to 908 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the flu is the “queen.” The positives have gone from 20% to 25%. And the majority of cases (98.5%) are influenza A.

Regarding COVID-19, those infected are not increasing at the same rate: from 12.6% to 13.6%.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) widens its upward slope, with a hospitalization rate of 4.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The most affected, as has happened in recent weeks, are the group of children under one year old.

By autonomous community, the most affected are Melilla, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community.

The flu, the common cold, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are respiratory illnesses that are caused by different viruses. And although the symptoms are really similar, they are not the same. Therefore, it is normal that they can be confused.

Symptoms of influenza A

The Flu is a disease caused by different types of viruses. which can also combine with each other, giving rise to a new flu.

It is a very contagious infection that is transmitted through droplets of saliva or secretions expelled when talking, coughing or sneezing.

The majority of cases detected in this “pandemic” are caused by a new subtype of the influenza A (H1N1) virus, as explained by the Ministry of Health.

“So far it has been mild, although this could change over the months.”

The symptoms of this type of flu are common to those of seasonal flu:

Fever above 38°C

General discomfort

Headache

Muscle pains

Tos

Sore throat

Difficulty breathing

And, although less common, influenza A can also cause nausea and vomiting.

What should we do if we have influenza A?

Generally, symptoms are mild and without complications. Children, the elderly and immunocompromised patients or patients with previous pathologies are the most vulnerable to the flu. But, the majority of patients can recover at home with the following measures recommended by specialists:

Take rest

Drink plenty of liquids: water, juices, broths…

Varied and balanced diet

Wash hands frequently

Antithermals to treat fever: paracetamol

And to avoid contagion with cohabitants: individual and well-ventilated space.

You must contact the health services in the event that:

Difficulty breathing

Sudden worsening and/or after seven days of illness

Chest pain

Bloody expectoration

Bluish or bruised appearance of the skin

Dizziness

Fever for more than three days

Hypotension

Cold symptoms

More than 200 viruses can cause a cold, but rinovirus They are the most common. As with the flu, transmission occurs through droplets expelled when talking, sneezing or coughing. Therefore, contagion is through the air and personal contact. It is possible to get a cold at any time of the year, but during the fall and winter it is more common.

The symptoms of the common cold are gradual and reach their peak after 2-3 days.

sneezing

Nasal congestion

Moqueo

Sore throat

Tos

tearing

And, although it is rare, it can also cause fever

Recovery from a cold, which does not require medical attention, occurs in 7 to 10 days. In the case of smokers, it can be extended for a few more days.

Symptoms of COVID-19

The SARS-CoV-2 variants identified in primary care have been XBB.1.5-like + F456L, followed by BA.2.86 and XBB.1.5-like. The predominant variant in recent weeks has been BA.2.86 (74.29%).

Its symptoms do not differ from the rest of the variants:

Sore throat

Tos

Headache

Nasal congestion

sneezing

Aphonia

Muscle pains

Fever

Loss of smell (anosmia)

Nausea and vomiting in some cases

How to avoid contagion?

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Use disposable tissues to contain respiratory droplets and secretions.

After using the tissues, throw them in the nearest trash bag.

Perform hand hygiene (wash them with soap and water or clean with an alcohol gel) regularly and after contact with respiratory secretions.

To use face mask when you have respiratory symptoms.

Follow the vaccination recommendations against respiratory microorganisms.