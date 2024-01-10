How do you give meaning to your life again after a major change? ‘I don’t have to answer to anyone. That freedom is priceless’

#give #meaning #life #major #change #dont #answer #freedom #priceless

Choosing a different job, doing what you have really wanted for so long, redesigning your life after retirement… How do we give meaning to our existence again in a new phase of life and what lessons do we learn from it? ‘Only when we are really confronted with the end of our lives do we think about authentic choices.’

Joanie De Rijke10 January 2024, 03:00

Brahim Rachiki (44) from Etterbeek went from street dancer to choreographer for none other than Madonna and later for Janet and Michael Jackson. After a long dancing career, he is now returning to Belgium to focus on what really makes his heart beat faster: guiding young people in his old neighborhood in Brussels and local politics.

“When I was hired as a choreographer for Madonna in the US in 2008, I thought: I have achieved the ultimate, now I can die peacefully. (laughs) Not much later, Janet Jackson also turned out to be interested in my dance work and the incredible thing happened: I was able to start working with her.”

From that moment on, Brahim’s career only went steeply uphill. After Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson finally appeared on the scene in 2009. “It was an incredible opportunity and it actually worked out, I danced on Jackson’s last tour. Again: after this I could die. I had achieved everything there was to achieve in the dance world.”

Brahim Rachiki: ‘My dancing career has taken me further than I ever dared to dream. Now I feel like I want to give something back to my community.” Image Getty Images

Here and now



After the death of Michael Jackson, the choreographer takes a different approach step by step. “I focused on acting and on socio-cultural projects in Belgium. I could no longer improve myself in terms of dance, I am now older and less flexible than before. In short, it was time for a new twist.”

He is currently clearing out the last of his belongings in his home in Los Angeles to settle back in Belgium before the end of the year. “I want to help young people in Brussels to build a future. I have gotten further than I ever dared to dream. Now I feel like I want to give something back to my community.”

This is all in the pipeline for 2024: “An exhibition about 50 years of hip hop in Brussels and an opera that I want to make accessible to people who normally cannot afford it. Not only top dancers will be working in the opera, newcomers will also get a chance. Art and culture know no borders, it must be accessible to everyone. I also want to go into politics, so that I can do even more for my community. It is a completely different life and at the same time it is not, because I remain busy with music and dance. But with a new kind of depth, something I was not aware of before.”

The ease with which Rachiki repeatedly changes course and finds satisfaction in doing so is not for everyone. Some people experience it during their retirement, others after a major event or because they realize that they have been in a (work) situation for too long and have no longer felt well. Sometimes you have no choice, it is a forced choice. Because your body no longer wants to cooperate, due to illness or dismissal. A mandatory change may be the most difficult. How do you ensure that you find meaning again in such a new phase of life? How do you break away from your work identity, from success or a steady income without feeling like you’re losing yourself?

Some people look for it in a relatively simple occupational change. They feel that it is time to do something that really suits them, that gives their life more meaning and therefore more satisfaction. Others find out through illness, through the realization that their lives are finite. They are careful not to get lost again in all the hustle and bustle of life that they no longer want to spend their time on.

“Only when we are really confronted with the end of our lives do we think about authentic choices. And even then it is difficult to follow your own path amid all the compelling matters,” says therapist Rika Ponnet. “I think this is a tall order these days. ‘How do I want to live’ is an existential question. Most of us live as if existence is infinite, as if death does not exist. We are massively putting away that realization about the end. But often the people who have been confronted with death are the closest to life, to the real values ​​of our existence.”

People to whom we listen quite carefully, Ponnet recommends. “So that we also dare to ask ourselves why we are being so irrational. We buy, save and invest. We work, work, work and sometimes almost blindly do what society and our environment expect of us. We keep putting off the things we really want – to make that trip one day.”

Dignified life



When asked why we hardly ask ourselves these existential questions, the answer is almost always: fear.

Ponnet: “We have forgotten how to live in the here and now, we are constantly worried about the future. Until we suddenly realize how fragile life is. I see it in people who have experienced a serious accident or have lost their partner. Because of that experience, they suddenly shape their lives more based on intrinsic values. This is often about a very ordinary, small life, about inner peace, not letting yourself be rushed by what we impose on ourselves. Because we do it to ourselves.”

Jan Bosmans (68) knows what Ponnet is talking about. He had only just retired when he was told in August 2021 that he was suffering from the progressive muscle disease ALS. Suddenly he was confronted with the harsh reality that life is finite. During the last ten years of his career, he resumed his former job as a radiologist at the Ghent University Hospital, before which he worked at the Antwerp University Hospital. He had also been active for a long time as a researcher and product manager in medical informatics and as a journalist and editor-in-chief of medical journals. “When I retired at the age of 65, I returned to my old love: writing. I had enough time for traveling with my wife and for our grandchildren, but I also wanted to make myself useful. I had always helped people and given advice. I couldn’t just give that up.”

ALS patient Jan Bosmans: ‘From the moment I feel that I am no longer able to lead a dignified life – and my ability to write is an important part of that – I do not want to continue.’Image Wouter Van Vooren

Jan went back to work as a writer for medical journals. Until he got sick. The realization that he did not have long to live made him decide to write his own life story. “I wanted my grandchildren, and in a sense my children too, to know who I had been. I’ve been working on it for a year and a half now, now I’m in 1993, so I’ll need a while to write the rest down. While my time is limited.”

The date for euthanasia – and organ donation – has already been postponed several times. “I have been deteriorating rapidly in recent months. I can no longer use my right arm and hand and write via speech recognition. In the end stages of ALS, speech and breathing function also fail, causing you to die from respiratory failure. I don’t plan on letting it get to that point. The moment I feel that I am no longer able to live a decent life – and my ability to write is an important part of that – I don’t want to continue. It’s just a matter of a few weeks, I think. But I’m not afraid of it.”

He cannot live without writing, it sounds certain. “I am also working on writing projects where I help others with their books. I don’t know if I’ll ever see those books in print, but I don’t mind. The process is more important than the result.”

“It pleases me that my ideas make significant changes to certain things. About certain aspects of work as a radiologist, for example. But also about the history and current state of affairs in abortion legislation. Writing about those kinds of topics gives meaning to my life. I feel that now more than ever.”

Created needs



Later in life you usually find out what you really find important in life, experts emphasize. This is more difficult for young people. They often tend to want what other people want: things that bring affirmation, status, and financial gain.

“The focus among young people is on everything they don’t have,” confirms Ponnet. “We live in a world with many opportunities and possibilities. That is wonderful, but it also brings with it fear of failure. Young people in third grade should already know what they are going to be when they grow up. It would be good if we let go of that focus on what we cannot control or do not have. It would be better to shift all those concerns and plans for the future to today, to this moment, the here and now. And not according to all those created needs.”

It is more important than ever for young people to meet our deeper needs in an authentic way, Ponnet believes. “But we receive so many incentives that we often don’t get around to it. It is therefore important to partly cut yourself off from all stimuli and instead seek connection with others.”

Yet it is not all doom and gloom, Ponnet explains. “I see many young people who consciously think about their lives and look for other ways. They no longer want to follow in the footsteps of the previous generation that worked to their death and built enormous villas. You can also see that as a positive trend, instead of complaining that young people today are too vulnerable and spoiled and can no longer do anything. Perhaps they were previously aware that life as it is now does not make them happier.”

But many elderly people are also struggling and are once again searching for meaning in their lives. More and more post-career programs are popping up in the US for people, mostly in their 50s and 60s, who are retiring from working life and trying to figure out what to do with the rest of their lives. “As far as I know, such initiatives do not exist in our country,” says career coach Mileen Delaere. However, she does receive many people over the age of fifty who no longer feel at home in the current corporate culture. “You mainly see this in the banking sector. Due to digitalization, it is hardly necessary to be present in the bank office. The human contact that employees found so important has all but disappeared, making them wonder why they still do it.”

Others gain new insights because they have to slow down their work pace due to physical limitations. “I had a heating engineer over today,” says Delaere. “He is in his late 50s and has finally found himself again, he says. The man realizes that he has worked all his life at the expense of his family and that he is physically no longer the same as he used to be. What do I actually want now, he wonders. But it was precisely by asking that question and making conscious choices that he regained his freedom. He has learned to dose and find more balance between work and private life.”

Radical decision



Delaere also encounters many people who become ill and only then encounter themselves. “They realize that they have allowed themselves to live too much due to their environment or for financial reasons and literally ask themselves the question: What do I actually want? That question alone often means enormous liberation. I think the lesson is that we adapt too much to the compulsions of life, so we no longer feel what really suits us. When people ultimately break with their old existence – often not only with their work, but also with negative friendships or a bad relationship – and listen to their own body and mind, they often feel reborn.”

Nele Leys in her cheese shop Mi KaaZa in Wevelgem: ‘My husband said: ‘You still have to work for 25 years. Are you now going to reluctantly start your working week every Sunday evening for the rest of your life?”Image Wouter Van Vooren

Nele Leys (50) also had enough with her work at some point. At the age of forty she made the radical decision to change course. “I worked at a bank, but my job has changed enormously in recent years. I used to enjoy daily contact with customers and provide financial advice through long personal conversations.” But the corporate culture in the banking industry was evolving in a direction that she had no affinity with at all. It became more and more about pure sales. “I felt like I was forcing things on people that they didn’t need at all. That felt so unnatural that I increasingly reluctantly went to work. Every Sunday evening I complained about having to go back to the bank. Until my husband said: ‘You still have to work 25 years. Are you now going to reluctantly start your working week every Sunday evening for the rest of your life?’ That got me thinking. What did I want then?”

She had always had a love for cheese and when the local cheese shop closed down, the eureka moment came. “There was a beautiful property for sale, I immediately fell in love with it. I also realized that I didn’t have to wait another ten years before I turned forty. So we took the plunge and started Mikaaza, our own cheese shop.”

Ten years later, she still stands behind her decision 100 percent. “The cheese shop is my passion. I take time for every customer, but it is much less forced than it used to be at the bank. I don’t have to answer to anyone. That freedom is priceless.”

