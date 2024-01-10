How do you take care of your health during pregnancy?.. Important information for women

#care #health #pregnancy. #Important #information #women

Wednesday 10/January/2024 – 02:01 AM

The Ministry of Health and Population has issued a number of pieces of advice to women during pregnancy. To maintain their health.

The Ministry of Health said, in an awareness leaflet, that when pregnancy occurs, a woman must go to the nearest private clinic under the President’s Initiative to Care for Maternal and Fetal Health to learn all the instructions for the pregnancy period. Some tests and analyzes will be performed, such as: measuring height and weight, measuring blood pressure, and analyzing sugar. Hepatitis B virus test, human immunodeficiency virus test, and syphilis bacteria test, and in the event of complications and severe fatigue, go to the doctor immediately to check on your health and the health of the fetus, noting that proper healthy nutrition during pregnancy is necessary to protect the mother and her child.

Tips for women during pregnancy

The Ministry of Health added that in the first stage of the first trimester of pregnancy, the pregnant woman suffers from a feeling of vomiting and nausea. Therefore, it is preferable to stay away from spicy foods, foods that contain spices, and spicy foods, and eat a piece of bread immediately after waking up to reduce the feeling of nausea. As for the second stage of the second trimester of pregnancy, the size and composition of the fetus increases, which puts pressure on the mother’s digestive system, so you should drink plenty of milk and water along with it. Eat a lot of fiber to reduce the feeling of constipation. Finally, in the third stage, i.e. the last third of pregnancy, the woman should pay more attention to eating dairy products that contain calcium and iron in addition to vitamins.