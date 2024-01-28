#Hamas #military #strategy #Israel #continue #develop #South #Gaza

GAZA – Hamas, the Islamic fighting group in Gaza, has many strategies in defeating the Israeli army in the war, especially in southern Gaza.

Hamas’ strategy appears to have consolidated after the ceasefire. Moreover, ISW and the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project said the Hamas allies appear to have increased their weapons and adjusted their tactics based on lessons learned during the last few battles in the Gaza Strip.

How does Hamas’ military strategy against Israel continue to develop in South Gaza?

1. Upgraded Weapons

One of the most notable changes is the increased use of explosive penetrators (EFPs) – explosive projectiles designed to penetrate armor, even when fired from long distances. The weapons, which were only used twice in October and November, have been deployed five times since December 1, according to the agency.

“Of the three types of EFPs used today, the most common one detonates and launches steel shrapnel in all directions, causing a lethal impact usually within a radius of 10-40 meters,” said Alexandre Vautravers, a security expert at the Global Studies Institute at the University of Geneva. reported by France 24.

Details in the ISW report do not specify the type of EFP used by Hamas, but indicate it is more likely to be the second or third type commonly used as anti-tank munitions. “Both have specially shaped projectiles capable of penetrating very thick armor or fortifications,” Vautravers said.

The older weaponry is no match for Israel’s Trophy defense system developed in the late 2000s to “intercept projectiles before they hit armored vehicles,” said Omri Brinner, a Middle East geopolitical specialist at Verona’s International Team for Security Studies (ITSS). He added, however, that such protection “is not installed on every tank model”.

But more modern EFPs – such as those thought to be used by Hamas – can “be projected at hypersonic speeds, making them capable of penetrating armor without being intercepted by Trophy or similar systems”, Vautravers said.