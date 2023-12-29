How does Marcel Ciolacu justify the dismissal of the secretary of state who rejected his request to be declared a revolutionary / Report of the Control Body after the “documentation action” at the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries

#Marcel #Ciolacu #justify #dismissal #secretary #state #rejected #request #declared #revolutionary #Report #Control #Body #documentation #action #State #Secretariat #Revolutionaries

The Prime Minister’s Control Body reported that it carried out a “documentation action” at the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries, after which it proposed to Marcel Ciolacu the dismissal of Mihai Iulian Dodu.

Marcel CiolacuFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Dodu was dismissed this week by the Prime Minister, in the context in which the State Secretariat for the Problems of Revolutionaries rejected the request of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to be declared a Fighter with a Determining Role in the Revolution of December 1989.

The control body sent by Ciolacu to the State Secretariat for the Recognition of the Merits of Fighters against the Communist Regime established in Romania during the period 1945-1989 (“SSRML”) says, in a statement sent on Friday, that it discovered several problems in the institution.

Among them would be some related to the cancellation of fighter certificates for 65 people, but also some regarding the provision to the press of data from a revolutionary administrative file.

We remind you that the Recorder said, in the investigation published on December 14, that “the determining role that Ciolacu attributes to himself in the statements is not confirmed by other participants, nor by photographs, nor by relevant documents”, as well as that “one of the signatures that made him a revolutionary with documents in order are suspiciously fake.

“The prime minister provides contradictory information regarding his workplace since 1989, where he claims to have started his actions against the communist power: in his revolutionary file he suggests that he worked at an enterprise in Buzău, while in his CV prime minister during the years 1988-1990, Întreprindea Electronica București appears”, the Recorder investigation also shows.

“The control body asked me to remove Mihai Dodu from his position, after irregularities were discovered at the State Secretariat for the Problems of Revolutionaries”, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu explained, on Thursday, for Libertatea, the decision to fire him on Wednesday evening on Mihai Dodu, from the position of state secretary at the State Secretariat for the Problems of Revolutionaries.

Mihai Dodu accuses that his dismissal by Ciolacu is “political”

The former head of the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries, Mihai Dodu, stated that he was surprised by the PSD leader’s decision to dismiss him and believes that the stake of his removal is greater than the upset of the Romanian Prime Minister after the cancellation of the revolutionary certificate.

Dodu declared that the decision is a political one, and the “hurry” with which it was taken “betrays some feelings”, which are closely related to the commission’s decision in June.

“I have no argument, it’s just a political decision. The post is political. Of course, it can be very clearly linked to the case of Prime Minister Ciolacu. From the moment when, according to the law, the prime minister’s case had to go to the committee (of analysis of the revolutionary file – no), somehow the countdown began regarding my remaining in office”, Mihai Dodu told PRESSHub.

The former secretary of state also said that his dismissal was carried out with astonishing speed.

“Even the counselors didn’t say anything to me, they told me that it wasn’t discussed. Everything was now, in high gear, like a kind of restoration. A blitzkrieg. No one expected. Late last night the decision was made, published directly in the Official Gazette. I was secretary of state at 5:00 a.m. and at 7:00 a.m. I was no longer, even with publication in the monitor,” said Dodu.

Asked if by appointing a new head of the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries, the file from the Buzău Court, through which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu contests the decision to withdraw the certificate, could be stopped, Dodu stated that he expects “harassment” from the Legal Service of the SSR, “not to sign the departure delegations to Buzău for the institution’s jurist”.

Read also: