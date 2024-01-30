How does Prime Minister Ciolacu see the option of not taxing pensions under 3,000 lei

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he is waiting to see the projections of what the non-taxation of pensions under 3,000 lei would mean, a proposal that comes from the liberal channel at the level of the Coalition, given that now the threshold is 2,000 lei.

Asked how he sees the proposal from the liberals, who also have a legislative project requesting the non-taxation of pensions worth up to 3,000 lei, the leader from the Victoria Palace stated:

“Let’s see the scenario and if it is sustainable. I’m glad that I managed in 6 months to bring a macroeconomic balance in Romania”.

Moreover, PNL officially announced through the voice of the group leader from the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, the move to pass a draft law that provides for the non-taxation of pensions under 3,000 lei, given that currently the threshold is 2,000 lei , after which there is a tax of 10.

“In the new parliamentary session, the PNL parliamentary group will have as legislative priorities the continuation of the adoption of the laws from the PNRR in order to meet all the milestones, we will mention as an objective in the new parliamentary session the adoption of the law, which we initiated, regarding the increase of the threshold from which pensions are taxed from 2,000 lei to 3,000 lei,” said Andronache, for the state agency Agerpres.

