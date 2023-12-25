How Europe paid dearly for Russia’s gas dependence

#Europe #paid #dearly #Russias #gas #dependence

At the start of 2022, operators in the Iberian electricity market (Mibel) were still calculating the impressive rise of the previous year: 2021 had been the year with the highest prices ever on Mibel, at €112 per megawatt hour (MWh), after a 2020 with the lowest price ever in the Iberian market, at just €34 per MWh. But at the start of the new year, it was not possible to guess that 2022 would take the wholesale price of electricity to an even higher level, not only in Portugal and Spain, but in Europe as a whole, putting pressure on families and companies.

The year 2022 would see an average electricity price on Mibel of €167 per MWh, with a stratospheric €283 per MWh in March, a reflection of an energy market reacting in panic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war led Europe to look for alternatives to the supply of Russian gas, paying the price of urgency: the price of natural gas, which had already been rising since mid-2021, increased in 2022, with especially intense spikes in July and August. A study published last October by ESMA, the European financial markets supervisory authority, highlighted the “high concentration” in the market for derivative products linked to natural gas, and highlighted that price records were limited to the gas and electricity (the same did not happen with petroleum products, for example). According to ESMA, the month of August saw an exceptionally high demand for TTF contracts (transacted in the Netherlands and a reference in the natural gas business), at a time when Europe was looking to accelerate gas supplies to prepare for the next winter.