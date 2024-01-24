How far did Bob Abreu need to get to Cooperstown?

One of the most complete players in the history of Venezuela in the best baseball in the worldBob Abreu, fell short in his aspirations to join the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, where the best players in history rest.

The Aragüeño, in his fifth year on the ballot, received 57 votes, which means 14.8 percent of voters, which does not allow him to have entered, far from the 293 votes that Joe Mauer received, who along with Todd Helton and Adrián Beltre entered the hall of immortals.

Abreu, who, for many, has enough resources to become immortal, It continues to improve over the years, having sabermetrics as a best friend, as there is data that favors it due to its versatility.

The Creole will have another opportunity to seek the pass the following year by obtaining an amount greater than 5%, which still gives hope that the “Comedulce” can be valued for its numbers in the best baseball in the world.

