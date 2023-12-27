How far is Lionel Messi from being the top scorer in the history of football?

#Lionel #Messi #top #scorer #history #football

12/27/2023 15:33hs.

It was one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the elite of modern football worldwide. For almost ten years, Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo They starred in a sports fight that ended up being productive for both because each one helped the other raise his own bar. To always go for something more and not settle for what you have already achieved.

Although today they are no longer the visible faces of Barcelona and Real Madrid as in their younger years, both, from their current clubs (plus the national teams), fight for the same common goal: keep the throne as the top scorer in the history of this sport.

How far is Messi from being the top scorer in history?

In the race to reach that privileged mark, Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead. The Portuguese forward, today at Al Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, had a greater number of matches during 2023 and has accumulated, in total, 872 goals in his career. He did them throughout 21 years of professional career in which he already adds 1202 parties.

But Leo did not throw in the towel, far from it. Now at Inter Miami, he pursues it with 821 goals. Yeah, there is 51 points difference. Of course, the Argentine has two fewer years of experience (he has been in the First Division for 19) and several fewer matches: he has accumulated 1.047. Of course, even so, it has a better goal difference per game.

Cristiano Ronaldo double against Al-Ittihad

RANKING | Top scorers in history

Cristiano Ronaldo: 872 goals

872 goals Lionel Messi: 821 goals

821 goals Josef Bican: 805 goals

Romario: 772 goals

Pelé: 757 goals

Both of them have already left behind Josef Bican, who for many years led said ranking of top scorers. The former Czech center forward scored 805 goals between the 1930s and 1950s and from 1955, when he retired, until a few years ago, his record remained in force. Today, Only Cristiano and Messi have managed to surpass that legendary mark.

Messi scored a double in Peru (AFP).

The rest of the table of the top scorers in history is completed by the Brazilian Romarioin fourth place with 772 goals, and his compatriot Skinone of the greatest legends of the sport, who scored (according to FIFA) 757 goals.

Ferenc Puskas y Gerd Mülleralso make up the top 10 of those who scored the most times in their career, with 746 and 734 scores, respectively.

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: his numbers

LIONEL MESSI

45 parties : 22 in PSG, 14 in Inter Miami and 9 in Argentina

: 22 in PSG, 14 in Inter Miami and 9 in Argentina 28 councils s: 9 at PSG, 11 at Inter Miami and 8 in Argentina

s: 9 at PSG, 11 at Inter Miami and 8 in Argentina 12 assists : 6 in PSG, 5 in Inter Miami and 1 in National Team

: 6 in PSG, 5 in Inter Miami and 1 in National Team 2 titles : Ligue 1 con PSG y Leagues Cup con Inter Miami

: Ligue 1 con PSG y Leagues Cup con Inter Miami Ballon d’Or 2023

CRISTIANO RONALDO

57 parties : 49 in Al-Nassr and 9 in Portugal

: 49 in Al-Nassr and 9 in Portugal 53 goals : 41 in Al-Nassr and 10 in Portugal

: 41 in Al-Nassr and 10 in Portugal 15 assists : 13 in Al-Nassr and 2 in Portugal

: 13 in Al-Nassr and 2 in Portugal 1 title : Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr

: Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr He was not nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or

The only match between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Leo was left with the victory in what could have been the last confrontation of this mythical rivalry. As part of the Riyadh Season, the annual entertainment and sports festival financed by the state of Saudi Arabia, the Paris Saint-Germain defeated Al-Nassr by 5 to 4 with goals from Messi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Mbappé y Ekitike. For the Saudi team they scored Cristianoin duplicate, the South Korean Jang Hyun-soo and the Brazilian Anderson Talisca.