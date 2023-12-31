How far is Lionel Messi from Cristiano Ronaldo?

#Lionel #Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two main football legends of the 21st century, starred in an enormous rivalry when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. However, even though they are at the end of their careers and one is in the United States and the other in Saudi Arabia, they continue the battle to see who is the top scorer in history. Currently, the advantage is for the Portuguese. How many goals is La Pulga?

The Portuguese star closed the year with a pure goal: double vs. Marcelo Gallardo’s Al-Ittihad and a goal against Al-Taawoun FC. In this way, he established himself as the top scorer in 2023 with 54 goals.

For his part, the Ballon d’Or winner has scored 821 goals, 52 less than his greatest rival. His last shouts of goals were with the Argentine National Team shirt, vs. Peru, for the South American Qualifiers.

In detail: all of Lionel Messi’s goals



Barcelona: 672

PSG: 32

Inter Miami: 11

Argentine National Team: 106

Total: 821

In detail: all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals