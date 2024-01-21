How fast can the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones charge?

#fast #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #phones #charge

Now that Samsung has announced the Galaxy S24 phones, you might be curious to see how fast they charge. In this article we list this information for you per device!

Charging Samsung Galaxy S24: it’s that fast

This week, Samsung announced its flagships for 2024: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphones have faster hardware, lots of AI and a refreshed design. Two of the three devices also have a larger battery.

That of the Galaxy S24 grew from 3900 to 4000 mAh. If you buy the Galaxy S24 Plus, it will have a 4900 mAh battery. That was 4700 mAh for its predecessor. Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra is not improving. This device retains its 5000 mAh battery. But how fast do they charge?

Samsung Galaxy S24 : 4000 mAh, 25 Watt

: 4000 mAh, 25 Watt Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus : 4900 mAh, 45 Watt

: 4900 mAh, 45 Watt Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 5000 mAh, 45 Watt

De Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As you can see, filling up with battery juice is not very quick. Especially when you buy a normal Samsung Galaxy S24, charging takes quite a long time. According to Samsung, the battery is half full after half an hour. There are plenty of smartphones that can fully fill their battery in those 30 minutes. With the S24 you need about 80 minutes for this.

The Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra can charge at 45 Watts. As a result, these smartphones are about 65 percent full after half an hour. Fully filling the battery takes about an hour.

For all devices, you must arrange a suitable charger yourself, because it is not included in the box. Wireless charging is also possible, but is very slow at 10 Watts.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are now available in stores. The normal Galaxy S24 is with 899 euro slightly cheaper than its predecessor. This also applies to the Galaxy S24 Plus, which you can buy from 1149 euro brings into your home. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has actually become more expensive. You are at least there 1449 euro for lost.

You’ll find it soon Android Planet extensive reviews of the new smartphones. Below you can read our first impressions.

