How genes and drugs affect the liver

The main cause of liver disease is your own lifestyle and diet, especially alcohol and obesity. But our genes can also be partly to blame. For example, researchers have found that they help determine how quickly the scarring of the liver progresses. In patients with advanced fibrosis, the gene for the immune protein C5 is often altered. This is likely to increase liver inflammation and scarring.

A mutation in the so-called ABCB4 gene can also cause defective bile composition and subsequent cirrhosis, a research group has shown. The mutation means that a substance is missing from the bile juice that, under normal circumstances, protects the liver cells from toxins in the bile. Congenital diseases of iron metabolism or type 1 diabetes mellitus can also increase the risk of liver diseases such as fatty liver disease or cirrhosis.

Taking certain medications too frequently, such as paracetamol, can overwhelm and damage the liver. © Canonzoom/ iStock

Liver damage caused by medication

Taking certain painkillers such as paracetamol too frequently can also cause liver damage in otherwise healthy people. The liver cells are then overwhelmed by the task and die. Around half of all cases of acute liver failure are caused by paracetamol. In overweight people with a damaged fatty liver, even a slight overdose of painkillers can cause the organ to fail. “Cases of acute liver failure caused by medication are increasing in everyday hospital life. The common drug paracetamol, but also Marcumar, is particularly often the trigger,” explains Ali Canbay from Essen University Hospital.

The tricky thing about it: There is currently no effective therapy against the liver damage caused by paracetamol. Even if the overdose is recognized quickly, the consequences can hardly be reversed. If too many liver cells are destroyed, the only thing that can save the patient is a liver transplant. Scientists are therefore looking for drugs that can limit liver damage – for example by blocking the connecting tubules through which liver-toxic substances spread. In addition, certain anticancer agents and medications for cardiac arrhythmias such as amiodarone or corticosteroids can lead to fatty liver disease.

Liver cancer: Cancer can also develop as a long-term consequence of liver inflammation. © Deilson Elgui de Oliveira /CC-by 4.0

Long-term consequences of liver cancer

As a result of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, a so-called hepatocellular carcinoma, can also develop. “Around one to eight out of 100 people with liver cirrhosis will develop liver cancer in the course of their lives,” informs the German Cancer Aid. In Germany, almost 9,000 people are diagnosed with a tumor in their liver every year, and the number is rising, according to the German Cancer Society. Almost as many die from it. In recent years this has been more than 8,000 per year in Germany. An important driver is the consumption of alcohol, which promotes both liver disease and the tumor itself.

When herbal teas and herbal medicines make the liver sick

But even seemingly harmless herbal preparations and teas that are considered health-promoting can damage the liver to such an extent that cancer develops in the long term. This is not caused by the herbal mixtures themselves, but rather by their contamination with other plants such as ragwort, which contain so-called pyrrolizidine alkaloids. Such contamination has already been detected in common chamomile teas, peppermint teas and even organic herbal teas for children. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) therefore recommends changing the brands and types of herbal teas more frequently.

A popular herbal remedy from traditional Chinese medicine also causes liver cancer, as researchers discovered in 2017. The pipe flower – genus Aristolochia – is said to help against rheumatism and intestinal problems, relieve menstrual problems and promote wound healing. Unfortunately, the aristolochic acids it contains can also damage the kidneys and cause liver cancer in addition to bladder cancer. Such preparations are banned in Germany, but illegal distribution over the Internet can only be partially prevented.

But lifestyle, alcohol or plant ingredients are not always to blame: pathogens can also have a serious impact on the liver.

January 12, 2024 – Claudia Krapp