How George Simion learned live on Digi24 the difference between a security agreement and security guarantees

#George #Simion #learned #live #Digi24 #difference #security #agreement #security #guarantees

Date of update: 16/01/2024 23:05 Date of publication: 16/01/2024 23:01

George Simion, leader of AUR. PHOTO: Inquam Photos

The President of AUR, George Simion, spoke, on Tuesday evening, on Digi24’s Jurnalul de Sără, about the information he released in the public space regarding the alleged “security guarantees” that Romania would have offered to Ukraine at Davos. The journalist Cosmin Prelipceanu and his guests, Liliana Ruse, Valeriu Turcan, Emanuel Cernat and Claudiu Pîndaru, tried to clarify the confusion to the head of the AUR and to find out if the politician has any real information regarding the supposed agreement in Davos. In the press release published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency, it is mentioned that the Romanian delegation from Davos is discussing with the Ukrainian counterparts about a bilateral security agreement between the two countries, without mentioning the term “guarantees” for Ukraine, which George Simion constantly used .

Embed

The Prefect of the Capital, after Simion went to the farmers’ protests Putin promises to support the soldiers who “defend the interests of Russia” which Simion does not understand, about the USR electorate leaving for AUR Ciolacu: “The democratic parties should create a sanitary corridor against the extremists. It’s a danger” Vălean, about a possible date of accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the EU A Romanian died on the front in Ukraine A senator from the USA warns that “all NATO neighbors should be worried, if Russia will win the war in Ukraine”

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It is not very clear to us, George Simion, what do you know about this discussion that took place in Davos?

George Simion: It is enough to take the public sources of information from the last two days, including the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There are sites that do not at all speak in complimentary terms to our formation that you earlier called extremist (…).

Cosmin Prelipceanu: We also know the news, it’s yesterday’s news. What we do not understand is how you jumped from a discussion of security to security guarantees, because these, as Lili Ruse explained to us earlier, these are the ones that lead us to think of something else entirely. Why did you talk about security guarantees, do you know anything?

George Simion: I did not speak, the public sources speak, the Romanian press speaks, I do not suspect him, as Mr. Valeriu Turcan suspects Mr. Fota, that he would not be a good communicator, certainly Mr. Fota is not a simple secretary of state at the MFA, we know what functions Mr. Iulian Fota had and has within the Romanian state. That is why I think it would be much more beneficial to find out the truth, which interests us as well despite the opinions expressed by your guests, would be to directly invite the Secretary of State from the MAE, Iulian Fota, with what mandate he left there.

Liliana Ruse: But it’s simple, Mr. Simion, the question is simple – where did this formula come from: security guarantees – all the sites you cited, none of them use this formula. Or you as a political leader, I am convinced that you differentiate between a security agreement and an agreement to provide security guarantees.

George Simion: It is quite a subtle shade.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: But important. Which makes this whole story a serious one, as you presented it today.

George Simion: Are you saying that your own colleagues are lying, that they are conspiratorial?

Cosmin Prelipceanu: No, I didn’t get there.

George Simion: I want to tell you that the authorities in Romania have kept secret from the very beginning all the military aid granted to Ukraine by our country. I also tell you that Ukraine made fun of the ethnic Romanians from Northern Bucovina…

Cosmin Prelipceanu: What does it have to do with it?

George Simion: It has an essential connection in the context in which the American officials declared in the last two days that Romania remains the most important and the main alternative route through which grain from Ukraine will circulate, not grain of Ukrainians but grain from Ukraine.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: You’re making a connection, George Simion, it’s getting very interesting. So you are making a connection between the accusations you made today and the protest in the street?

George Simion: Of course we do. Why did the transporters and farmers take to the streets? Not because they can’t enter Schengen, not because the PNRR has some provisions that are harmful for them, not because the Port of Constanța, the roads in Romania and the grain market in Romania is affected by this war? In which, here, we get involved. I want to tell you that it is not only Romania.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: That’s another allegation, and it’s a very serious one. How we get involved in war. You know that Romania is a NATO country, an EU country, it does not get involved in war.

George Simion: Not at all. It’s the official position of the Romanian state, right?

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Let us know if you have any other information that we are talking to a politician. Do you have information that Romania is involved in the war?

George Simion: This information is classified from the very beginning.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Well, you also say that if you don’t know something, does that something exist? To the same extent it may not exist.

George Simion: I have information that Romania has provided military aid to Ukraine.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: We all know this public information.

George Simion: I’m glad we recognize this.

Claudiu Pândaru: What is wrong with giving aid to Ukraine?

George Simion: The fact that this was kept secret.

Claudiu Pândaru: I asked you if it was wrong. It is wrong?

George Simion: It depends, we should ask.

Claudiu Pândaru: What does “depends” mean, tell us if it would depend, what exactly it would depend on, and would it be wrong eg.

George Simion: By the will of a representative majority through parliament, through the majority of political parties or the majority of the population.

Claudiu Pândaru: And you, if there was a vote in the Parliament for Romania to help Ukraine militarily with ammunition, weaponry, would you vote?

George Simion: Not. I would vote against!

Claudiu Pândaru: Why?

George Simion: It does not seem normal to us to help a state that is not part of NATO. It seems to us that exactly what we are doing with these security guarantees that we started the discussion about…

Cosmin Prelipceanu: But that you don’t know about.

Liliana Ruse: You keep talking about them even though I’ve established they don’t exist, you have no source to base your claim on.

George Simion: You contradict your own colleagues.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: No, the articles you’re talking about, and I’ve said this before, the articles you’re referring to talk about a security agreement, not security guarantees.

George Simion: Bilateral. I’ll read you another article, if you don’t believe me…

Cosmin Prelipceanu: George Simion, don’t read us because that’s what we do every day, we wanted to know from the dialogue with you if you have information, how politicians should have, better, different, from those circulated publicly. We now learn that you have not.

George Simion: I have the information that these agreements regarding security guarantees for Ukraine are being discussed with Romania and eight other states, a total of nine states.

Liliana Ruse: It’s not about security guarantees. Mr. Simion insists with this formula. Mr. Simion, you may not be a specialist in foreign policy, you don’t have to know everything, but you have people in the party, can someone, however, explain to you that there is a difference between a security agreement and an agreement by which you provide guarantees Safety. Security guarantees mean that when that state is attacked, you, the guarantor, step in. There is no such thing!

George Simion: A decision should be made at NATO level, as was the case before World War I and before World War II. We are not as illiterate as you think we are.

Liliana Ruse: I didn’t say anything like that in any way.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: He didn’t accuse you of anything, he just said that it’s not all the information that we have that appears in the articles that you talked about, it’s about security agreement, not security guarantees.

Valeriu Turcan: As you well know, Romania has only started to cover the endowment gaps at the level of the Romanian army for about 2-3 years. You really think that Romania could offer security guarantees to Ukraine, in a possible conflict, even more extensive than the current one in Ukraine, between this country and Russia. Do you really think we can offer such a thing?

George Simion: As I stated publicly today, this is being negotiated at Davos, and I believe that wars in today’s world are fought through proxy countries. We see that even the White House is changing its position on Ukraine these days, because there are many problems with corruption in Ukraine, for example.

That does not excuse or nullify Russia’s status as an aggressor state. But there are also big problems in Ukraine, and if there is pressure from stronger states on weaker states, for example the USA, Germany on Romania, to take such a position, it is my duty as party president to publicly denounce these public announcements made by the MAE.

Liliana Ruse: Do you have any information that the USA and Germany are pressuring Romania to accept more aid than that which comes from the West and from NATO to Ukraine?

George Simion: And!

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Where from? And what do you do with them?

George Simion: The information I need to have as a party president.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: And what do you do with this information?

George Simion: Well, I present them in the public space, as you saw today.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: No! Already, it’s completely different. If Romania were to be pressured to provide security guarantees, do you know what the next step is? It is that Romania, a NATO member, if it offers security guarantees and ends up in a war situation, as you told us today in your statements, then all of NATO is in trouble. And Romania would be the problem of NATO, which would never let a member country do something like that.

George Simion: God help us, let us pray that it will be so.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: There is only one discussion at this time, George Simion. A discussion about a security agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs follows, we hope that following your statements they will give us all the explanations, give us the details. Because you would do well to tell our viewers, and your sympathizers, you know very well that it is not enough for two people – an adviser to President Zelenski and a state secretary from the Romanian MFA to talk for the agreement to exists. They just met to talk about some technical stuff. The presidents of the two countries would eventually commit their countries legally to such an agreement. That’s right?

George Simion: I would not want Mr. Iohannis to engage in the name of the Romanian people.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Until another one is the president, the incumbent president of this country.

George Simion: For less than a year.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Okay, so you don’t have information about an agreement with security guarantees, I explained, you have it in the public domain, but it’s not security guarantees.

George Simion: You know what that agreement contains.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: I’ve listened to you so far, of course I don’t know, but do you know there’s a document, did the two of them sign a document?

George Simion: Not.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: You do not know.

Emanuel Cernat: I wanted to make an appreciation here. When the MAE communicates, it chooses its wording very carefully. And because Mr. Simion was talking about that press release, he comes and mentions the following – the meeting marked the initiation of diplomatic negotiations with a view to agreeing a bilateral framework for cooperation in the field of security, in the implementation of the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine, and his discussion carried out in the context of the process of raising the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership. So at no point does the MAE come to say that it was an agreement but rather the initiation of a dialogue for the prospective conclusion of a bilateral agreement that does not in any case speak of security guarantees, something that even the Great Britain did not assume Great Britain, with its military capabilities, should give Ukraine security guarantees.

Valeriu Turcan: But NATO as a whole did not offer such guarantees either.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Certainly not.

George Simion: There are several countries, if I may interject – Austria, Croatia, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Turkey have not undertaken a declaration of security guarantees for Ukraine. 7 EU and NATO countries.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It’s impossible now. It’s a situation we all know, it’s impossible at this moment for any country, let alone the NATO members, to offer security guarantees, how can Romania do it? How can Romania be the exception? And you speak of a danger.

George Simion: Romania is not an exception, especially since there are several states (…) Canalul Bîstroe (…)

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It’s a completely different situation, George Simion.

Claudiu Pândaru: Mr. Simion, I heard you earlier, and I was here witnessing the efforts of the colleagues on the set and of Cosmin to explain to you how things really are, beyond the chasms that you are trying to raise. My question is partly related to the topic of the discussion – are you bothered these days by being whistled and booed at carriers on two occasions?

George Simion: I am as calm as can be. Besides, on ten other occasions I wasn’t booed, it’s normal for a politician who goes down through the crowd to be adulated and booed, I don’t see why this would bother me.

Claudiu Pândaru: I thought this exit of yours with this chasm was related to this event and I wanted to clarify.

George Simion: We have had the same position for two years, as you know with the Bîstroe canal and with the cereals that flooded the Romanian market and with other matters in which we should not get involved if we did not receive something in exchange.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: But you know that grain from Ukraine has flooded Romania.

George Simion: Sure you do.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Do you have dates?

George Simion: Of course, I talked to many, many Romanian farmers…

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It’s very simple here, if you really want to help Romanian farmers, this data should quickly reach the control bodies to stop those illegal imports. It would be illegal imports. And people can be helped if these imports do not enter Romania but only go to Constanța, because that is their job, to transit the territory.

George Simion: In August, Mr. Grindeanu, the Minister of Transport, said that the amount of grain transiting Romania is doubling. In October, says the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Barbu, neither cereals nor other agri-foodstuffs from Ukraine remain in Romania. Our sources on the ground say otherwise.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Why don’t you make a farmer’s phone call, where those who see a truck with grain from Ukraine spilling into Romania immediately call the police to come and catch them in the act.

George Simion: You gave me a very good idea.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It is a very good idea and we would like such information as well. Such events are what cause problems for our farmers, not the wheat that passes on our roads to Constanța. Because he goes there only to go further, not to enter the country, this is the agreement we have with Ukraine and nothing more.

George Simion: When that wheat has priority and the Romanian transporters have to wait 10-15-20 hours for those with priority, it becomes the Romanians’ problem.

Editor: Adrian Dumitru

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day