How healthy is the bread you eat?

Considering that almost 40 percent of the daily energy requirement in Turkey is provided by bread and that this rate increases to 60-70 percent for low-income family members, it is important that bread is healthy. However, unfortunately, bread, just like honey, butter and olive oil, is among the foods that are most commonly imitated and adulterated (cheating food by adding a foreign or cheap substance to the natural content of a product). Nutrition and Diet Specialist Dr. Tuba Günebak stated that sometimes many additives can be used in its production to make it smell nice, look white or brown, and have a full volume, and clarified the points that need to be known about bread as follows:

What features should it have to be nutritious?

Bread is a food prepared by adding water, salt and yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) to wheat flour and kneading, shaping, fermenting and baking this mixture in accordance with the technique. Healthy bread contains vegetable protein, B group vitamins and minerals. In order for a bread to be healthy and nutritious, it must have a low glycemic index and be made from whole grains. Among the types of bread specific to Turkey, breads that contain the whole grain, such as wheat germ bread, sourdough bread, whole wheat bread, cabata bread, rye bread, stone mill bread and village bread, are those with a low glycemic index.

How much should be consumed per day?

Although this amount varies depending on the daily energy requirement, half of the daily energy requirement of a healthy individual should be provided from quality carbohydrate sources such as multigrain bread. Consuming quality carbohydrates, such as whole-grain breads, maintains positive mood, prevents winter depression and maintains blood sugar levels (blood sugar is the main fuel of the human brain).

How to understand that it is healthy?

When viewed from the outside, the bread should be well baked and risen, and should have a unique appearance, smell and crust colour. The color distribution should be as homogeneous as possible and should not be flat or burnt. When the bread is cut, the interior should be spongy and the pores should be as evenly distributed as possible. It should not be doughy or sticky, and there should be no foreign matter or unmixed lumps of flour, salt or additives. Otherwise, it should be considered that the bread was adulterated. On the other hand, based on the TGK Food Additives Regulation, “bread, whole wheat bread, whole wheat flour bread, whole wheat bread and sourdough breads” that are put on the market without packaging within the framework of the “TGK Bread and Bread Types Communiqué” (TGK, 2012) as of July 1, 2013. Adding additives is prohibited. It has been stated that ascorbic acid (E 300) can only be added to wheat flour, the raw material of bread, as an additive during the production stage in factories. In the production of breads that have special bread status and are sold packaged, some additives (such as emulsifiers, guar gum, lactic acid, ascorbic acid, calcium propionate, sorbic acid, malic acid, sodium bicarbonate, glycerol, L-cysteine, amylase) are used in amounts allowed by the legislation. stated that it can be used.

What kind of tricks are used?

We encounter three types of imitation and adulteration methods in bread production. Using “potassium bromate” in production, adding caramel, malt or cocoa to white bread to give it the appearance of brown bread (even though these substances do not pose a health problem, it is deceiving the consumer financially and morally). Benzoyl peroxide, a carcinogenic substance, is used to bleach bread flour faster than normal. Potassium bromate is a white crystalline solid with no taste or odor and is easily soluble in water. This additive makes the bread stronger, increases its volume and improves its texture. However, it is a toxic and carcinogenic substance. Repeated exposure to potassium bromate can cause kidney damage, blood pressure problems, depression, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Benzoyl peroxide, which is used to extend the shelf life of bread but should not be used, can cause asthma and allergies in humans and hyperactivity in children.

Which ones should be preferred?

When buying bread, check the color of the crust, make sure it is not burnt, be sure to read the label information, choose those that contain the whole grain and leavened (unleavened bread is poor in zinc). If you are gluten sensitive, you can consume buckwheat bread, oat bread or gluten-free bread. Some companies produce bread by mixing buckwheat or gluten-free grains with gluten-containing grains (such as rye or wheat) and state this on the product label.

If you need to follow a gluten-free diet, pay attention to whether there is a grain mixture in the bread. When making bread at home, do not add honey or molasses. Because, honey and molasses should be used without cooking for health reasons. Foods containing carbohydrates should be cooked at 175 degrees in order to be protected from acrylamide formation, and this temperature should not be exceeded. I recommend that you buy your bread from safe, familiar places and develop the habit of reading label information.