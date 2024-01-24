How helpful are they really in supporting your diet?

#helpful #supporting #diet

We know dried fruits as a healthy snack that we enjoy in muesli, delicious bars and smoothie bowls. We value them for their nutritious ingredients and grew up believing that fruit is healthy and can help us lose weight. We’ll tell you how dried fruit can support you in your diet and which fruits are most suitable.

What are dried fruits?

Dried fruit is ripe fruit that has had water removed to make it more durable. This is done in various ways, either through natural air drying or industrial vacuum and freeze drying. This process causes the fruit to shrink and become lighter, making it a convenient and nutritious snack option. Compared to fresh fruit, dried fruits have a more intense taste.

How healthy are dried fruits really?

At first, all dried fruits seem like real calorie bombs, with at least around 250 calories per 100 grams. However, they also have a significantly higher content of vitamins and minerals compared to fresh fruit. They contain:

Antioxidantswhich protect the body from harmful free radicals.

Vitamin C, an important nutrient for the immune system and skin health. Although the content of vitamin C in dried fruits is lower compared to fresh fruits, they still help maintain healthy vitamin C levels.

Minerals: Dried fruits are also a good source of various minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium. These minerals are essential for various body functions. For example, they reduce fatigue and counteract muscle cramps.

Fiber: They are another important component of dried fruits. They promote digestion, build up the intestinal flora, keep blood sugar levels stable and ensure a feeling of satiety for a long time.

Calories, but mainly in the form of natural fructose. This means that while they are high in energy, they are a healthier option compared to many processed snacks. However, it is important to enjoy dried fruits in moderation.

Which dried fruits are suitable for losing weight?

Not all dried fruits are created equal when it comes to losing weight. Some are lower in calories and higher in fiber than others. Here are some dried fruits that are particularly good for a diet:

Apples: Fresh apples have a relatively low calorie density at just 70 kcal per serving and can help you lose weight excellently – just like dried apple pieces. During vacuum drying, the water is removed from the apples at very low temperatures, which means that the nutrients, color and shape are almost completely preserved. The apple peel also contains a lot of fiber.

Bananas: Although this yellow fruit has a comparatively high sugar content, its glycemic index is surprisingly low. This means your blood sugar levels remain stable and unwanted cravings are kept under control. This makes dried bananas a healthy snack that supports your weight loss goals.

Berry: Blueberries and raspberries in particular help reduce excess fat. Both fresh and dried, they ensure long-lasting satiety and stimulate your metabolism. This is due to the high amount of polyphenols (secondary plant substances), which have a positive effect on fat burning.

Grapefruits: These delicious citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which effectively help you lose weight as they stimulate fat burning. In addition, similar to bananas, they have a low glycemic index and help to avoid unwanted food cravings. Their bitter taste also curbs the appetite.

Cherries: They are an excellent choice if you want to lose weight with dried fruits, as these small stone fruits are rich in potassium, manganese and phosphorus. When freeze-dried, all of these valuable minerals are preserved and strengthen your body.

Freeze-dried vs. heat-dried fruits – that’s the difference

All dried fruit products available in stores go through a drying process. There are essentially two different methods of drying. When producing dried fruits, only ripe and undamaged fruit is used.

Drying by applying heat is the common method for producing dried fruit. Manufacturers choose between sun drying or the use of special dehydrators. To preserve the color, the fruits are often treated with sulfur dioxide and oils to speed up the drying process. Some manufacturers also add sugar to further extend the shelf life. At the end of the process, the water content of the dried fruits is between ten and 30 percent.

The method of Shock freezing and vacuum drying is becoming increasingly popular. Fresh fruit is shock-frozen immediately after harvest and subjected to a vacuum drying process. Neither sulfur nor oils are used in this type of drying. In the end, the liquid content of freeze-dried fruits is only around five percent.

The drying process has a significant impact on the final product. In addition to the color, shape and taste, it also influences the Nutrient composition. The method of shock freezing and vacuum drying is gentler because it stops the degeneration process of nutrients immediately after harvest and heat-sensitive nutrients are preserved during this processing.

So if you want to lose weight with dried fruits and reap the health benefits of dried fruits, then choose them freeze-dried option. Also make sure that the dried fruit does not contain any added sugar and has not been treated with sulfur dioxide or oil. Banana chips, for example, are often fried and sugared.

Losing weight with dried fruit: That’s our conclusion

Dried fruits are a healthy and delicious addition to your diet if you want to lose weight. They are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. But remember that despite their health benefits, they contain calories and a lot of sugar – so enjoy them in moderationso as not to exceed your calorie budget. A small handful (about 25 grams) of dried fruit daily is recommended. Combine dried fruits with a balanced diet and regular exercise because this is the only way to really lose weight.

Which dried fruits are good for losing weight?

Low-calorie dried fruits, such as berries, apples, cherries, bananas and grapefruits, are good weight loss options because they are high in fiber and keep you feeling full for a long time.

How much dried fruit can you eat per day?

Serving size depends on your individual calorie needs, but generally a small handful (about 25 grams) of dried fruit per day is an appropriate amount to keep track of calories.

Which dried fruit has the fewest calories?

At first, all dried fruits seem like calorie traps. They all have at least around 250 calories per 100 grams. But they also contain many more vitamins and minerals than fresh fruit. Dried apples, berries, grapefruits and plums have the fewest calories compared to other dried fruits.

Is dried fruit better than candy?

Dried fruit is generally a healthier alternative to many sweets because it contains natural fructose and many nutrients. However, enjoy it in moderation as it is high in calories.