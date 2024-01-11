How hot is the sun’s temperature?

#hot #suns #temperature

REPUBLIKA KIDS — Hello Kids… Have you ever asked how hot the temperature of the sun is? If sunlight reaching some parts of the earth can reach more than 50 degrees, how hot is the sun’s actual temperature?

NASA on its official website explains that the Sun is the center of the solar system and is a star in the form of a ball of hot, luminous gas that is 4.5 billion years old and is about 150 million kilometers from Earth.

The sun is the largest object in the solar system with a volume about 1.3 million times that of Earth. The Sun’s gravity holds the solar system together and keeps everything from the largest planets to the smallest pieces of debris in orbit around it.

The temperature of the Sun varies for each layer. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, with temperatures reaching 15 million degrees Celsius.

Quoted from Space.com, the sun is made of gas and plasma, most or about 92 percent of the gas is hydrogen. The hydrogen in the sun’s core is held together by a lot of gravity resulting in very high pressure, so that when hydrogen atoms collide with strong enough force, they create a new element (helium) in a process called nuclear fusion.

Continuous nuclear fusion causes energy to accumulate so that the sun’s core reaches a temperature of around 15 million degrees Celsius. That energy then radiates out to the sun’s surface, atmosphere, and so on.

Meanwhile, temperatures outside the core or radiation zone range from 7 million degrees Celsius for the part closest to the core and 2 million degrees Celsius in the outer radiation zone. No thermal convection was found to occur in this layer.

Heat is transferred via thermal radiation where hydrogen and helium emit photons that travel short distances before being reabsorbed by other ions. It takes light particles (photons) thousands of years to move through this layer before reaching the surface of the sun.

Beyond the radiation zone is the sun’s convective zone which stretches for 200,000 kilometers. The temperature in the convection zone is around 2 million degrees Celsius and the plasma in this layer moves in convective motion. If illustrated like boiling water where hot plasma bubbles transport heat to the surface of the sun.

