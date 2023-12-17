How is it going, what channel is the game on and where to watch

#channel #game #watch

Game of Rosario Central vs. Platense LIVE ONLINE FREE via TNT Sports y ESPN Premiumtoday is played for the final of the League Cup 2023.

Central Rosary

Platense

Rosario Central vs Platense for the 2023 League Cup final

19:49

39′ ¡Gooooool de Rosario Central!

Lovera led the way with an epic play and made it 1-0 for Rosario Central. A great goal!

18:53

Rosario Central: official formation

Central Rosary: ​​George Broun; Damian Martinez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Augustin Sandez; Kevin Ortiz, Thomas O’Connor; Jaminton Campaz, Ignatius Malcorra, Maximilian Lovera; Luca Martinez Dupuy.

18:46

Platense: official training

Platense: Ramio Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Gaston Suso, Raul Lozano; Facundo Russo, Franco Diaz, Nicholas Castro, Augustin Ocampo; Ronaldo Martinez, Matthew Pellegrino.

LOOK HERE Rosario Central vs. Platense LIVE ONLINE FREE | HOY they face via TNT Sports y ESPN Premium by League Cup final 2023. This important match takes place at the Único stadium in Santiago del Estero and you can watch the minute-by-minute broadcast online, the best plays, the goals and the summary through the Libero.pe website.

Rosario Central vs Platense LIVE FREE for the League Cup final: match broadcast

The game stopped so that the players could rehydrate and be treated by the doctors of their respective clubs, since they showed ailments in various parts of the body.

70′ Another clear scoring chance

Salazar invented a play to take a good right-footed shot from outside the area, but the Rosario Central goalkeeper was attentive and ‘flew’ to send the ball to the corner.

After several minutes, Platense was able to escape Rosario Central’s pressure and generated an attack that almost ended in a goal, but the ‘Canalla’ goalkeeper caught the ball.

46′ Tremendous clash of heads!

A few seconds into the second half, Pellegrino and Mallo clashed heads and the game was immediately stopped to attend to them. The ambulance had to enter the field to take the Platense player to the hospital, who had a cut.

The second half has started!

The ball rolls back onto the playing field. The coaches of both teams made no changes.

Central beats Platense 1-0.

45′ Platense asks for a penalty after an alleged handball by Sánchez

Morgantini tried to take out a hat and Sánchez deflected it with his head. However, the Platense players claimed a handball in the area.

Castro was reprimanded after committing a hard foul against Lovera.

This was Lovera’s goal

Lovera scored a real great goal against Platense.

39′ ¡Gooooool de Rosario Central!

Lovera led the way with an epic play and made it 1-0 for Rosario Central. A great goal!

37′ Lozano tries from afar

The left back took a powerful shot that passed close to Broun’s goal. One of the clearest in the game.

34′ Pellegrino’s header ends up in the hands of Broun

Platense still cannot beat the Rosario Central goalkeeper.

31′ Penalty claim for Rosario Central

The Rosario Central players claimed a handball from Suso in the area. However, the referee decided to continue with the actions.

29′ Castro takes a shot, but it goes very wide

‘Nico’ Castro’s shot was not the best. For now, Platense does not know how to create danger in the Rosario Central area.

Players will have one minute of hydration.

25′ Rosario rotates the ball in his field

Everything seems to indicate that Rosario Central does not want to take risks, since Platense is betting on the counterattack.

22′ Platense tries a counterattack

Ocampo wanted to surprise, but he was offside.

The player was reprimanded for protesting vehemently.

Nobody explains what the Platense midfielder did. The team put together a great counterattack and was able to score the first, but Russo lost the ball in the Rosario area.

13′ Yellow for Vázquez

Vázquez committed a reckless foul against Sández and was reprimanded.

Is the first change of the game coming?

10′ Pellegrino’s shot went wide

Pellegrino is currently the most dangerous in the game.

7′ Broun deflects the shot into the corner

The Rosario Central goalkeeper once again proves to be indispensable on the team.

8′ Free kick for Platense

‘Squid’ has the chance to score the first of the duel.

6′ Frictional match at the Estadio Único

The match is being played in the middle of the playing field.

5′ Campaz’s advanced position

Campaz went alone to the Platense goal, but was charged offside.

The referee warned that the match could be canceled if flares continue to fall on the ‘green’.

Stocks stop again

The fans have thrown flares onto the playing field.

Rosario Central and Platense compete in the final of the League Cup.

Fans threw a can at the referee

The referee delays the game for a few minutes.

Rosario Central: official formation

Rosario Central: official formation

Central Rosary: ​​George Broun; Damian Martinez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Augustin Sandez; Kevin Ortiz, Thomas O'Connor; Jaminton Campaz, Ignatius Malcorra, Maximilian Lovera; Luca Martinez Dupuy.

Platense: official training

Platense: official training

Platense: Ramio Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Gaston Suso, Raul Lozano; Facundo Russo, Franco Diaz, Nicholas Castro, Augustin Ocampo; Ronaldo Martinez, Matthew Pellegrino.

Who did Rosario Central eliminate in the semifinal?

Rosario Central eliminated River Plate after beating River Plate 4-1 on penalties after having tied 0-0 in regulation time. The ‘Canalla’ cast wants the title against ‘Calamar’.

Who did Platense eliminate in the semifinal?

Martín Palermo’s Platense eliminated Godoy Cruz in the League Cup semifinal, the result was 6-5 after tying 1-1 in regulation time.

Platense vs. Rosario Central: last duels

Platense 4-1 Rosario Central (2021)

Platense 1-1 Rosario Central (2021)

Rosario Central 1-1 Platense (2022)

Rosario Central 4-0 Platense (2023)

Rosario Central vs. Platense: channel to watch

The Rosario Central match vs. Platense for the final of the Professional League Cup you can see it on ESPN Premium or TNT Sports, you can also follow the minute by minute via Líbero.

Platense showed the accesses to the Único Stadium

Platense showed what the income will be to go to the Estadio Único and watch the game against Rosario Central.

Rosario Central remembered Jonathan Campas’ goal

Prior to the final of the Professional League Cup, the Rosario Central club remembered the score that Jonathan Campas made against Platense.

Possible formation of Rosario Central

Possible formation of Rosario Central

Possible formation of Platense

Possible formation of Platense

Rosario Central vs. Platense: match schedule

The grand final of the Professional League Cup between Rosario Central vs. Platense will take place TODAY, Saturday, December 16, from 7:00 p.m. in Peru or 9:00 p.m. in Argentina.

League Cup final will be in Santiago del Estero

The grand final of the Professional League Cup between Rosario Central vs. Platense will be played at the Único stadium in the city of Santiago del Estero.

Welcome to the broadcast of Rosario Central vs. Platense

Welcome! Follow with us the coverage of the Rosario Central vs. duel. Platense for the grand final of the Professional League Cup. Here the statistics, latest news and minute by minute.

Rosario Central vs. Platense LIVE ONLINE FREE: confirmed match lineups

Rosario Central Lineup: George Brown; Damian Martinez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Augustin Sandez; Kevin Ortiz, Thomas O'Connor; Jaminton Campaz, Ignatius Malcorra, Maximilian Lovera; Luca Martinez Dupuy.

Platense lineup: Ramio Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Gaston Suso, Raul Lozano; Facundo Russo, Franco Diaz, Nicholas Castro, Augustin Ocampo; Ronaldo Martinez and Matthew Pellegrino.

Rosario Central vs. Platense LIVE on TNT Sports

Stories: Pablo Giralt

Commentator: Juan Pablo Varsky

Level of the court: Ángela Lerena and Matías García

Rosario Central vs. Platense LIVE on ESPN Premium

Narration: Sebastián Vignolo

Comments: Diego Latorre

Playing field: Morena Beltrán and Pablo Paván

What time does Rosario Central vs. Platense today?

Below, we present the schedules in the different countries so that you do not miss any moment of the Rosario Central match vs. Platensewho define the champion of the League Cup 2023:

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia and Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 9:00 pm

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Preview of the Platense vs. match Rosario Central for the 2023 League Cup final

A final will always be a match with a reserved prediction. The present of both teams or the path they had to travel to reach this stage is left aside. Now the only thing that matters is winning and giving joy to their fans.

Platense sealed his ticket to the final after beating Godoy Cruz on penalties. An exciting encounter where he was able to achieve the victory that allowed him to reach this stage after eighty years.

Martín Palermo could not hide his excitement about this achievement. The Platense strategist recognized that he grew as a professional during this time and was grateful to his team for his commitment.

Platense is excited about the title

Rosario Central reaches the final after leaving one of the candidates to win the title on the way: River Plate of Martín Demichelis.

Miguel Ángel Russo recognized the work his players have been doing. The Rosario Central strategist indicated that both his and Platense’s team reached the final on their own merit.

Rosario Central eliminated River

“No one reaches a final for nothing, what I think of Platense I think of us: if we got this far it is for something, because no one gave us anything,” said Miguel Ángel Russo.

When does Rosario Central play vs. Platense for the 2023 League Cup final?

The final between Rosario Central against Platense will take place this Saturday, December 16.

On which channel does Rosario Central vs. play? Platense LIVE?

The final between Rosario Central against Platense can be seen LIVE on ESPN Premium and TNT Sports in Argentina. On ESPN for the rest of South America.

How is the 2023 League Cup champion defined?

The match is unique with both fans. In the event of a tie, there will be extra time: two 15-minute halves. If equality persists, the champion will be defined from the twelve steps.

Rosario Central vs. Platense: match referees

Referee: Nicolás Ramírez

Assistant 1: Juan Pablo Belatti

Assistant 2: Sebastian Raineri

Fourth referee: Rodrigo Rivero

Fifth referee: Federico Cano

VAR: Mauro Vigliano

AVAR: Jorge Baliño

The referee of Rosario vs Platense

Rosario Central vs. Platense: history and last match

The last time Rosario Central faced Platense was on May 7 at the Gigante de Arroyito. In this match, Miguel Ángel Russo’s team won 4-0. This is the history between both squads that have faced each other in 85 official duels.

Rosario Central: 31 wins

Platense: 27 victories

Draws: 27 duels

Rosario Central vs. Platense: match tickets

Popular Member: $10,500

Popular Non-Member: $15,750

Member Plate: $21,000

Non-Member Ticket: $31,500

Ticket sales for the final

Where does Rosario Central play vs. Platense LIVE?

The match between Rosario Central vs. Platense for the final of the Professional League Cup will be played at the Único stadium in the city of Santiago del Estero, here is the location of the venue:

Rosario Central vs. Platense: probable match lineups

Platense’s possible alignment: Ramiro Macagno, Nicolas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Gaston Suso, Raul Lozano; Facundo Russo, Franco Diaz, Nicolas Castro, Augustin Ocampo, Ronaldo Martinez and Matthew Pellegrino.

Possible alignment of Rosario Central: George Brown; Damian Martinez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Augustine Sandez; Kevin Ortiz, Augustine Toledo; Jaminton Campaz, Ignacio Malcorra, Thomas O’Connor and Luca Martinez Dupuy.

