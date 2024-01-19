How is Pato Araujo after his accident in Exatlón México? This is what your doctor says

#Pato #Araujo #accident #Exatlón #México #doctor

On January 17, Pato Araujo caused great concern after being rushed to the hospital due to a serious blow to the head. Given this, on Thursday afternoon, the doctor from the reality show came out to give the athlete’s medical report.

It all started during a duel between Ana Lago and Andrea Medina, because while they were focused on their circuit, Araujo was supporting her teammate and running on the side.

However, at some point, the famous man accidentally hit a metal structure and began to bleed. Medical services arrived at the area, placed a cloth on his head and took him in a van to the hospital.

In a video that was shared from the Exatlón México and Azteca Uno Instagram account, Arturo, the program’s doctor, gave Pato Araujo’s diagnosis.

“As you noticed, yesterday he had a head injury, a fairly considerable wound to the scalp. She had a 20 to 25 centimeter wound that fortunately we were able to close. With a hemorrhage she lost approximately 30 ml of blood,” she began to say and added:

“It was a serious injury, which fortunately did not injure the skull, but we are checking that his brain is fine, that there is no inflammation, that everything is fine, that there is no change in behavior and that he does not lose alertness or consciousness. ”.

Users on social networks did not take long to react and many of them sent their best wishes and a speedy recovery.

“Come on, Pato, everything will be fine, you’ll see. From here we send you a lot of good vibes.” “The best vibes Pato, first God you will be well and back,” he reads.

This Friday, January 19, doctor Arturo appeared again in a social media clip to update Pato Araujo’s health status.

“24 hours have passed, fortunately we have not had any neurological changes. He is worried about his family, about his continuity in the competition. For us they have been very important hours, but he has been satisfactory, the wound still cannot be said to be fine, but it has not presented any alteration and neurologically he has been fine,” he commented.