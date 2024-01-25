How kiwi quickly improves your mood

We are all convinced that fruit is healthy, although it is not yet entirely clear why exactly. And you probably know the expression: an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But did you know that a kiwi drives away your bad mood? In fact, this is happening at a rapid pace, according to a recent study by Cambridge University (UK).

Hairy exterior hides delicious interior

The brown hairy fruit doesn’t look very appetizing from the outside, but on the inside kiwis are real vitamin bombs. One green kiwi per day is sufficient for your daily amount of vitamin C, about eighty-eight milligrams. And with a yellow kiwi (the smooth, more expensive kind) you can chop away one hundred and fifty milligrams of vitamin C. And all those vitamins are not only good for your body, but also for your mind.

Vitamins make you happier

Vitamin C, or actually a deficiency thereof, affects your mood. An overview study by the Larestan University of Medical Sciences (Iran) shows that people with depressive symptoms in particular benefit from taking vitamin C tablets. But instead of those pills, it is much better to eat kiwis, according to the new British research.

This way you can improve your mood very quickly

The scientists had one hundred and fifty-five subjects follow a diet for eight weeks. The group was divided into three: one part took vitamin tablets, one part ate two kiwis daily and one part used a placebo.

The kiwi chewers appeared to notice an improvement in their mood after four days and were at their peak after fourteen days. While the mood of the vitamin takers only improved slightly on day twelve and never reached the same level. The poor placebo group remained as bad-tempered as they were before the study.

Comparing apples with oranges or kiwis with pills

From these results, the researchers conclude that kiwis improve your mood faster than vitamin tablets. But is it completely fair to compare that? Perhaps the kiwi eaters already felt better because they knew they were eating fruit and therefore expected to feel better. Or were they happier because they could go to the toilet easily thanks to all those fibers. Whatever the reasons, they felt happier. So we propose a new expression: two kiwis a day keep depression at bay.

