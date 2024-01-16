How long can a person with the flu be contagious?

#long #person #flu #contagious

Flu cases in Spain remain at a “stable plateau without a clear decline.” This is warned by Primary Care doctors who consider it “bold” to confirm that, with current data and a minimal decline, the flu has reached its peak.

The spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Lorenzo Armenteros, describes the current situation as “small saw teeth” and considers that the maximum level of cases could be reached this week.

In any case, the truth is that the influx in Primary Care has decreased, in part thanks to the Health recommendations that citizens are carrying out so as not to collapse hospitals and health centers. However, Armenteros clarifies that patients with mild pathologies have decreased, but not hospital emergencies where influenza A and respiratory viruses continue to strain the service.

How is the flu spread?

Safety measures are essential to prevent the virus from spreading, including wearing a mask and staying home when you have symptoms.

The flu, being a virus, is transmitted through the air: if an infected person coughs or sneezes, the pathogen can spread to other people within a 1 meter radius. The WHO also indicates that transmission through hands is possible, which is why it recommends continually cleaning your hands.

Once a patient is a victim of the infection, the virus remains incubated for between 1 and 4 days, although the most common thing is that after 2 days the user experiences the symptoms of the disease. If the flu progresses favorably, the symptoms disappear at different times, over a period of between 5 and 10 days.

How many days does the flu last?

The fever usually lasts between 3 and 5 days, although it is important to monitor the temperature so that it does not rise above 40º. Dry cough, on the other hand, can last 7 to 10 days, and the fatigue associated with the flu can last up to 2 weeks from the onset of symptoms.

Most adults overcome the illness by resting and coping with pain relievers such as acetaminophen, aspirin, or ibuprofen. However, special care must be taken with small children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, as their symptoms can pose a significant health risk.

How long does the flu last?

A person with the flu can spread the disease one day before symptoms appear – when the virus is still in the incubation period – and up to seven days after contracting the disease. However, children can spread the virus up to two weeks after contracting the disease.