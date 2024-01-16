#long #tolerate #tiny #Latvia #drags #big #war

Demonstration for peace! The Hungarian Labor Party held a protest meeting on Monday afternoon. At the event, the president of the organization that considers itself to be the only real left-wing party, Gyula Thürmer, reflected on the fate of Kiev, criticized Hungarian diplomacy, and also spoke about the election in Taiwan.

photo_camera Photo: Dániel Németh/444

On Nyugati Square, a huge “NATO is pushing us into war, the Union into misery.” An independent Hungary!” molino was tense, the audience was 15-20 people. Unlike last year’s demonstration held in the same place, in the same cold weather and with the same level of interest, this year, however, there were no patriotic politicians or, almost the opposite, a Russian flag. Moreover, in the end, even with the spread of Western satanism, pedophilia and child trafficking, no one scolded the demonstrators, who were mainly pensioners. The demonstration thus ended immediately after Thürmer’s twenty-minute speech.

photo_camera Photo: Dániel Németh/444

At the beginning of his speech, the president of the party mentioned that many people were surprised at their invitation, and even “very serious people” did not understand what the Labor Party was doing in January 2024, in the cold, with the issue of war and peace. Also, “many people asked whether there was no bigger, more important problem than the question of war and peace”. However, according to Thürmer, the most important issue of the Hungarian population today is peace, as we are looking ahead to an “unpredictable and uncertain 2024”.

“And when the situation is unpredictable and uncertain, there are always irresponsible politicians who are capable of doing anything in their own interests and for their own beards.”

“Peace is not a gift.”



According to Thürmer, a demonstration was held on Monday to draw the attention of Hungarian society to the fact that “we must act against war, action against war is our job and peace is not a gift”. He then added that “it is not good when people are fed polls on radio and television that show that the Hungarian people are not interested in war.” After all, according to the chairman of the Labor Party, this only reflects that “these days there is no war, you can’t feel it, the bombs and rockets don’t come.” However, this can change at any time, as we live next door to Ukraine.

Later, he also spoke about the fact that we currently have allies in NATO who want war, and that is why we should leave the organization. According to him, the Latvians have clearly said that they will support Zelensky until the last minute, as long as Ukraine does not win this war, and if the Ukrainians want to win the war, enormous forces must be mobilized, and not only for them, but for every single NATO country.

“How long will we allow tiny Latvia to drag us into a big war.”

photo_camera Photo: Dániel Németh/444

The Russians are prepared



According to Thürmer, Russia has been preparing to fight a new war for the past year and a half. “There is a new army available in Russia, with new weapons,” he said. “The Russian military industry is prepared to fight this war now with new knowledge.” The reaction of the Russians is inevitable if the USA and the EU do not force Ukraine to make peace with the Russians.

“And then the question will no longer be when the war will end, but where the war will end. And whether Kiev will become a Russian city or remain a Ukrainian city.”

According to him, the Hungarian leadership should not negotiate with the current Ukrainian leadership. He emphasized that he does not agree with Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó or Prime Minister Viktor Orbán going to Ukraine, or that they meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. “If the Ukrainians want something, they should come here, say it, and let the Hungarian people decide whether they can tolerate all this,” he said.

photo_camera Photo: Dániel Németh/444

The Labor Party supports China’s efforts to preserve world peace. Regarding the Taiwanese elections, he emphasized that according to his party, Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China, and respecting the one-China principle not only serves the peace of that region, but is also one of the basic principles of international peace and international security.