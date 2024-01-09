How long does a civil partnership last on average by age / Counties where women most often prefer cohabitation

#long #civil #partnership #average #age #Counties #women #prefer #cohabitation

Up to 20 years, partnership relationships (or consensual unions) last on average less than 3 years, according to INS data, analyzed by HotNews.ro. Young people aged 20-24 stay together for about 4 years on average, and couples over 30 in a consensual union stay together for over 7 years.

According to the data provided by Statistics, the phenomenon of cohabitation – as the number of couples who prefer the partnership of marriage – has a substantial increase immediately after the period of high school studies, around the age of 20 and the average age at marriage (28-29 years) and a significant decrease after age 50. In terms of duration, things are as in the graph above.

A few possible explanations

“Young people, those in the 20-24 age group, have postponed or prefer to postpone marriage, preferring to enter into a consensual relationship. They have this kind of relationship of consensual union or concubinage, as it was called in the past. It is certain that he is postponing his marriage, having very varied reasons”, explains sociology professor Maria Voinea, specialist in family sociology, for HotNews.ro.

“Women want to have a career first, to realize themselves professionally. Second, women want to experience more social statuses, more roles, avoiding entering too early into the relationship of wife and mother. They therefore postpone both marriage and the conception of the first child. This makes the age at which they get married exceed 30 years, and sometimes the children appear around 34-35 years old”, says professor Maria Voinea.

Sociologist: So we don’t have a reservation towards the institution of marriage, but only that some parameters have changed

As for young people, the sociologist says that it is not a surprise that we encounter a “stationary” in terms of marriage for the age group under 25, without excluding, however, that after a certain period of time they will also get married. “In other words, it is not a renunciation of marriage, but a postponement of this step. You have to keep in mind that Romanians still have a propensity (inclination, start – n.ed) for marriage, we have a marriage rate higher than the European average; the European average is somewhere around 5 ‰ and here 6.5 ‰!. So we don’t have a reservation towards the institution of marriage, but only that some parameters have changed: the age at first marriage has changed and of course, premarital experiences are preferred first”, says professor Maria Voinea.

The Romanian Patriarchate, “in line with the other Orthodox Churches”, constantly disapproves of the promotion of the idea of ​​civil partnership

The Romanian Patriarchate, “in line with the other Orthodox Churches”, constantly disapproves of the promotion of the idea of ​​civil partnership, as well as its legislation, arguing that civil partnership “represents not only an unnecessary overlap with the valid institution of marriage, but also a real undermining of the assumption of responsibility integral parts of the two spouses, as well as the toxic source (proven in other societies) of the breakdown of the importance and morally formative authority of the family”, says Vasile Bănescu, the spokesperson of the Patriarchate, in a message sent recently.

Researcher: We are talking about a “cohabitation” as a premarital state rather than an alternative to marriage

The frequency of the data transmitted by Statistics shows a “cohabitation” as a premarital state rather than an alternative to marriage, explains the researcher Iulian Apostu in a paper in which he analyzes the data of the previous Census.

We can speak of an attitude that does not appear in opposition to marriage, but as a manifestation prior to it, for various reasons (subjects too young or too old, building a career before marriage, the short period of mutual acquaintance, etc.), says Apostu .

As a share in the female population over 11 years of age, the situation of consensual unions by county differs greatly.

Below, the counties where most women (by weight) prefer cohabitation, partnership:

In most of the countries that legalized civil partnership, the time elapsed from the first legislative proposal to the actual legalization was approximately 20 years, although the social manifestations associated with the desire for legalization were even longer. No European country has legalized the consensual union without harsh social reactions, explains Iulian Apostu.

Denmark was the first country in Europe to legalize consensual union. The interaction between the state and society began to bear fruit in 1968, because the socialist party proposed a set of legislative changes, including those that addressed the issue of marriage and homosexual couples. And, because the social resistance was strong, a new commission was established for “cohabitation without marriage”, to solve the legal difficulties of cohabitation. Later, other states also legalized consensual unions.

HotNews recently talked with Iulian Apostu about the changes in Romanian society. Before, the choice of spouse was subject to some social control, especially from the family group. Today, the new trends are reconstructing the idea of ​​proximity and in this sense, the social networking sites and those of dating it gives the individual the opportunity to no longer obey the culture in which he was raised and socialized, says the sociology professor and researcher.

Among the ideas touched on in the discussion:

The culture in which we were built is the one in which our parents and grandparents validated themselves. It no longer corresponds exactly to the wishes, needs or ideals of young people.

First, it was counterintuitive that the young people stated that they wanted to learn about sexuality from their own parents, but they refused to talk or were taught ideas about danger, prohibition and vulnerability. The next step was to learn from pornography.

Younger generations increasingly tend to believe in the fact that “if I am not happy, then I have no way of producing happiness for the other”. The old theories about the function of solidarity are set for many of the young couples.

Society constantly changes its codes of conduct and functionality, and people calculate their relationships based on personal fulfillment. The property separation regime makes you cautious at the same time you declare your confidence to sign the marriage certificate.

Women take on a much larger set of traditional tasks than is demanded of them by their own partners. Certainly, modernity is primarily demanded by women.

The idea of ​​relational individualism can be seen even in Romanian legislation. The property separation regime shows the tendency of young couples to secure their property in relation to the other from the first moment of marriage.

About the social/demographic consequences of these changes (postponing the decision to get married, have children…

