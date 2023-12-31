How long does an anti-inflammatory stay in the blood?

#long #antiinflammatory #stay #blood

An anti-inflammatory refers to a class of medications designed to reduce or suppress inflammation, which is the body’s response to tissue damage, infection, or irritation.

This inflammatory response is usually accompanied by symptoms such as redness, warmth, swelling and pain. Anti-inflammatories work by inhibiting the production of chemicals in the body that are responsible for inflammation and, therefore, the symptoms associated with it.

These medications are widely used in the treatment of various conditions, including joint pain related to arthritis, sports injuries, febrile conditions, and pain of various origins such as headaches, dental pain, or painful menstruation.

There are mainly two main types of anti-inflammatories: non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and steroidal anti-inflammatories, also called corticosteroids. NSAIDs are often available without a prescription and include common medications such as ibuprofen or aspirin. Corticosteroids, generally prescribed, are used for more severe or chronic cases of inflammation.

How long do anti-inflammatories last?

When we wonder about the time during which an anti-inflammatory remains in the blood, it is essential to mention the notion of plasma half-life, which corresponds to the duration necessary for the concentration of a substance to decrease by half. in the blood. This measurement makes it possible to understand how long a drug exerts its action and remains detectable in the body.

Take the example of diclofenac, a commonly used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Its plasma half-life is approximately 1 to 2 hourswhich means that the quantity of diclofenac in the blood is reduced by half after 1 to 2 hours. However, for diclofenac to be completely eliminated from the body, it is necessary to wait approximately 5 to 6 times its half-life, or approximately 5 to 12 hours after the last administration.

On the other hand, naproxen, which also belongs to the same category of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), has a significantly longer half-life, ranging from 12 to 5 p.m.. This means that a single dose of naproxen can remain active in the blood for an extended period of time, requiring careful consideration in terms of dosage and frequency of administration to avoid potentially harmful accumulation.

The different factors that influence lifespan

If the average lifespan fluctuates, it is because the lifespan varies depending on each person, in particular because it depends on several factors such as:

Individual metabolism

Individual metabolism is a key factor influencing the half-life of drugs. Genetic differences, lifestyle, and overall health can affect the rate at which diclofenac and other NSAIDs are metabolized and eliminated from the body.

Age

With age, the body’s ability to process medications may decrease, resulting in a prolonged half-life. This situation is of particular concern in older adults, in whom NSAIDs can accumulate, increasing the risk of side effects.

The role of kidney function

The kidneys play an essential role in eliminating medications. Reduced renal function, often seen in elderly individuals or those with renal disease, may prolong the half-life of NSAIDs, requiring increased monitoring and dosage adjustments.

Influence of body weight

Body weight also affects drug pharmacokinetics. In individuals with higher or lower body weight, drug distribution and metabolism may differ, altering the half-life of NSAIDs.

Drugs interactions

Taking other medications at the same time may influence how NSAIDs are metabolized. These interactions can accelerate or slow down their degradation, thus affecting their half-life and potentially their effectiveness and safety.

Impact of diet and lifestyle

Diet and lifestyle habits, such as alcohol consumption and smoking, can affect drug metabolism. These factors can induce or inhibit metabolic enzymes, influencing how quickly NSAIDs are eliminated from the body.

What are the side effects of an anti-inflammatory?

The use of an anti-inflammatory, whether in the form of tablets, gels or ointments, can cause a range of adverse reactions. Among the most frequently reported side effects are: disturbances in the digestive systemincluding abdominal pain, a feeling of heartburnand in more serious cases, the appearance of peptic ulcers. These gastrointestinal symptoms can manifest as nausea or even a diarrhea.

Another concern is the impact of these drugs on the cardiovascular system; an increase in blood pressure is possible, as well as heart complications. Dermatological manifestations, such as skin reactions, may also occur, particularly if sun exposure occurs while using topical forms. anti-inflammatory.

Among other things, in certain individuals, the treatment may cause an asthmatic reaction, particularly in those with a history of allergies. Other undesirable effects, such as an increased susceptibility to infections, whether of the otorhinolaryngological (ENT), pulmonary or cutaneous sphere, may occur.

You should also be alert to neurological signs such as dizziness or drowsiness which could affect the ability to drive vehicles or operate machines. Faced with the appearance of these adverse effects, it is better to suspend the use of anti-inflammatories and seek medical advice to adapt or revisit the treatment plan.

What is the list of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs?

NSAIDs can be classified into several subgroups based on their chemical composition and specific mechanism of action. Here is a summary of the different active substances that make up this large family of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories:

In the subgroup of salicylates, we find various compounds, among which aspirin is undoubtedly the best known. It is accompanied by diflunisal, choline magnesium trisalicylate, and salsalate, all of which share a similar chemical basis but have their own unique indications and side effect profiles.

Regarding coxibs, celecoxib is the typical example of the subgroup that selectively targets the COX-2 enzyme. This specificity gives it an effective anti-inflammatory action while being associated with a lower risk of gastric complications compared to other NSAIDs.

For other non-Coxib NSAIDs, the list is longer and more varied, highlighting the diversity of molecules available to meet specific clinical needs. We find there:

Ibuprofen

L’etodolac,

Diclofenac

Flurbiprofen

Fenoprofen

Indomethacin

Ketoprofen

Le kétorolac

Meclofenamate

Mefenamic acid

Meloxicam

Nabumetone

Naproxen

L’oxaprozine

I piroxicam them

The sulindac

Tolmetine

