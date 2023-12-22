How long is the battery life in an electric car ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#long #battery #life #electric #car #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Owners of cars with internal combustion engines who want to replace their own car with an electric one are often faced with one main question. One of the main concerns is battery life and what rules to follow to extend its life.

Automakers are constantly improving battery manufacturing technologies to extend battery life. Usually, modern batteries can withstand a total mileage of 320-350 thousand kilometers. Sometimes ordinary cars with internal combustion engines are not able to cover such a distance.

As an example, many taxis in Europe are Tesla Model S. Some cars have traveled almost 500,000 km in three years with their batteries retaining approximately 80% of their capacity.

However, you have all heard that the limited life of the battery sooner or later leads to its scheduled replacement. Smartphones, as we know, quickly lose battery efficiency in a relatively short period of time. This happens because the battery cells are destroyed during operation.

Long-term use of such a battery can cause your device to simply shut down and not start. Such a scenario is not suitable for electric vehicles. The good news, however, is that there are a number of tips on how to extend the life of your battery.

Speaking of charging, it’s best to use DC fast charging stations sparingly. While this is great for long trips or emergencies when you need a quick charge, a byproduct of fast chargers is heat that destroys the battery. Therefore, it is better to charge the car with a lower current.

Your driving style can also affect battery life. Like rapid charging, rapid discharge of cells can also cause damage, ultimately resulting in reduced efficiency. Although electric cars provide excellent dynamics, as a rule drivers who drive their electric cars in a moderate mode have a longer battery life in their own cars.

Manufacturers are aware that potential buyers of electric cars can be put off by the possibility of premature battery failure. The truth is that if handled properly, most modern Li-ion batteries will probably last the life of the car.

