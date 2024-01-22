How many and what kind of cars with a manual gearbox were sold last year in the USA ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

While a manual transmission isn’t a popular option for most everyday cars, especially Beyond the Ocean, it seems to have found its niche in fun-to-drive cars.

Sales of cars with manual transmissions account for less than a percent of cars sold in the U.S. in 2021, but last year the number was about 1.7 percent. Many car manufacturers have also expanded their offerings with manual transmissions.

Journalists from the American publication Motor1 turned to every automaker that sells cars with a manual transmission in the United States to find out what share of sales goes to such configurations. Not all dealerships provided such information, but among those that responded, the results were as follows:

Acura Integra: 22%
BMW M2: 50%
BMW M3/M4: 20%
Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing / CT5-V Blackwing: 50%
Honda Civic Type R: 7%
Hyundai Elantra N: 25%
Kia Forte GT: 2%
Mazda MX-5 Miata: 60%
Mini John Cooper Works: 51%
Mini Cooper S: 22%
Porsche 718 / 911: 40%
Subaru BRZ: 79%
Subaru WRX: 74%
Subaru Impreza/Crosstrek: 1.6%
Toyota GR86: 48%
Toyota GR Supra: 43%
Toyota Tacoma: 1,4%
Volkswagen Golf GTI: 50%
Volkswagen Golf R: 40%
Volkswagen Jetta GLI: 40%
Volkswagen Jetta S/Sport: 5%

Although manual transmission cars have enjoyed a renaissance of sorts over the past few years, they are unlikely to become more popular than automatics, especially in US markets.

But the niche looks promising. Car manufacturers will keep such offerings due to the demand for powerful and adventurous models. Sure, we’ll soon lose manual gears in VW’s Mini and GTI, but there’s plenty more to make up for that lack.

