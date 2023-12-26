“How many deaths on New Year’s Eve” – Il Tempo

«We are probably in the most acute phase of respiratory infections, a mix between the classic flu, in its various forms, and the new variants of Covid. We have to bypass the holidays that increase infections to understand how we are doing in January. Unfortunately, the Covid variants and the flu coincided.” Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio hospital, takes stock of Covid and influenza with Affaritaliani.it.

«We currently have 1 million people sick with respiratory infections, we are at the maximum level. And unfortunately we have reached 515 victims in the last week, probably in 7 days, for New Year’s Eve, we will exceed 600 Covid deaths”. And in 2024? «Unfortunately, Covid will remain with us with a trend like that of a stone in a pond, in waves. The tendency for the following years will be to reduce, at least it should except for the onset of new unexpected and dangerous variants that we cannot exclude”, concludes Pregliasco.

