How many finals had Tiburones de La Guaira lost since their last title in 1986? (+Video)

Tiburones de La Guaira has ended the 37-year drought without achieving a championship in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). The Litoralenses beat Cardenales de Lara 3-0 in the fifth game of the Grand Final and sealed the eighth title in their history with the series 4-1.

There are eight championships that adorn the historical showcase of the Guairista organization throughout its existence.the last one has just arrived hand in hand with Oswaldo Guillén, one of those survivors of that team called “La Guerrilla”, protagonist of the trophy won by Tiburones, in the 1985-1986 campaign.

Since then, the sharks have had some opportunities to end the losing streak, but they have not been able to achieve any of them. However, this year the panorama was totally different and they achieved the goal.

How many finals have Sharks lost since 1986?

Since that sweet year of the Litoralenses where they became two-time champions at that time, beating Leones del Caracas in seven games (4-3), the makos had attended three finals, losing in all of them.

In the 1986-1987 harvest they once again attended the final against Leones del Caracas, with the hope of being three-time champions for the first time in their history, but a sweep of the capital separated them from that dream, they were defeated 4-0 at that stage.

Then 25 years had to pass before La Guaira made an appearance again in the “beautiful” games. It was in the 2011-2012 campaign when they faced Buddy Bailey’s Tigres de Aragua and lost in six games (4-2).

Eleven calendars later, precisely in the 2022-2023 season, they came face to face with Leones del Caracas, the same team from which they had won the last trophy. But they were victims again in a Grand Final and fell again in six games (4-2).