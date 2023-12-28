How many goals does Messi need to equal Ronaldo and be the top scorer in football history? | SPORTS-TOTAL

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is eternal. The ‘Bicho’ managed to add 2 new goals to his account for being the top scorer last Tuesday, December 26, and he still has one more game left in the year, with the opportunity to extend the advantage. On the other hand, Lionel Messi will not play an official match until next year.

Ronaldo, at the moment, is the top scorer in history with 872 goals in 1,202 games, while ‘Leo’ has only scored 821 goals in 1,047 games played.

Look at the ranking of top scorers in the history of football

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 872 goals
  • Lionel Messi: 821 goals
  • Josef Bican: 805 goals
  • Romario: 772 goals
  • Pelé: 757 goals

Lionel Messi in 2023

  • 45 games: 22 in PSG, 14 in Inter Miami and 9 in Argentina
  • 28 goals: 9 at PSG, 11 at Inter Miami and 8 in Argentina
  • 12 assists: 6 at PSG, 5 at Inter Miami and 1 at National Team
  • 2 titles: Ligue 1 with PSG and Leagues Cup with Inter Miami
  • Ballon d’Or 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

  • 57 matches: 49 in Al-Nassr and 9 in Portugal
  • 53 goals: 41 in Al-Nassr and 10 in Portugal
  • 15 assists: 13 in Al-Nassr and 2 in Portugal
  • 1 title: Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr

