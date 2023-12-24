#Italians #cryptocurrencies #wallet #unexpected #numbers

Cryptocurrencies: what is happening to Italians? Let’s try to understand together the trend of this particular currency.

The number of Italians who owning cryptocurrencies in their portfolio appears to be on the decline. According to data provided by Oam, the body of agents and brokers, in the third quarter of the year the over 1.1 million Italian customers recorded a decrease in the value of the virtual currency of 32% compared to the previous quarter, reaching 911.76 million euros. The majority of these customers are natural persons, with an average portfolio of 820 euros.

How many Italians have cryptocurrencies in their wallet: unexpected numbers-Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

I young Italians continue to be the most attracted to cryptocurrencies. From the analysis of the data provided by Oam, it emerged that the age group between 18 and 29 represents 38% of customers, followed by those between 30 and 39 who represent 28%. In contrast, those over 60 make up just 1% of customers.

Cryptocurrencies what happens in Italy

However, the body noted that it is those in their forties who invest the most in bitcoin. People aged between 40 and 60 hold more than 53.5% of the total balance of fiat currencies, 49% of the euro value of cryptocurrencies and 55.5% of the value of currency conversion transactions virtual to legal.

Interestingly, older people have an incredibly low percentage of virtual currency ownership, with those over sixty settling at around 0.1%. This may be due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are still relatively new and many people may not be used to this type of investment.

What happens in Italy with cryptocurrencies-Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

Oam data indicates a decrease in cryptocurrencies in Italians’ portfolios, but despite this there remains a clear tendency among young people to invest in this sector. While it is important to take these statistics into account, it is It is always advisable to carry out a thorough search and consult a financial expert before deciding to invest in digital currency, as this sector is notoriously volatile and can carry significant risks.

This decentralized technology has the potential to revolutionize several industries, such as payments, supply chain and sensitive data management. Therefore, many investors still see the long-term value of cryptocurrencies and the technology that supports them.

For the moment, this electronic currency has not managed to gain a foothold in our country and beyond. Probably because there are not yet too many certainties on a long scale and the historical moment, with strong instability, absolutely does not help. And have you invested in cryptocurrencies or not?