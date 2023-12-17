how many minutes to do a day for important results

#minutes #day #important #results

How to lose weight with walking on the spot? This type of activity allows us to get back into shape, comfortably from home. Let’s find out how to do it.

Walking (Sportnews.ue)

Lose weight it is a widespread dream, but often seen as a mirage. Getting rid of excess kilos is seen as an arduous undertaking, which involves sacrifices and sacrifices. It is common to think that to lose weight it is necessary to follow a restrictive diet and spending hours and hours in the gym. But in reality this is not the case.

In fact, sharply cutting calories makes you lose weight in the short term, but over time it does nothing else lead to metabolic block, causing the weight to stall. To find your figure you need to be in a caloric deficit, but without depriving the body of the necessary nourishment. In any case, it is a good idea to be guided by a professional in the sector, in order to identify the most suitable plan for us.

Another element concerns the sport: if you overdo it and spend hours in the gym you end up stressing your body, leading it to dry out, increasing stress. Instead, there are simple activities to do, with which you can keep fit, without forcing yourself. In particular, the walking on the spot to lose weight it’s a walk (find out how to do push-ups correctly).

How to lose weight with walking on the spot: what to know

Walking on the spot (Sportnews.ue)

Walking is a simple activity, but with truly powerful effects on our physical form. Just walk every day to start losing extra kg and tone your body. Furthermore, walking allows us to clear our mind of negativity, stimulating endorphins and regenerating ourselves. This is an activity suitable for any age that does not require particular effort. Plus it’s free. However, it requires time, perseverance and having to go out into the open air: what if this isn’t possible for us?

A solution lies in walk in place which allows us to move comfortably from our home. In this way we keep our body active, carrying out a cardio activity that allows us to burn, without having to set foot outside our home. The good thing is that we can walk in place at any time of the day, perhaps between one break and another (find out how to stay slim without dieting).

Walking on the spot: how much to practice it

To have tangible effects on your physics, you would have to walk on site for a period of time between 15 and 30 minutes.

Also, within this timeline is important vary the intensity of the walk, moving from a low intensity to a more sustained pace, also raising the knees upwards, making a sort of march. If you think it’s too simple as a sporting activity to get back into shape, you’ll have to think again. In fact, its effects are truly very powerful.